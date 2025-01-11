McClendon has 20 as San Jose State takes down Air Force 69-62

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Will McClendon had 20 points in San Jose State's 69-62 victory over Air Force on Saturday.

McClendon added four steals for the Spartans (8-10, 1-5 Mountain West Conference). Josh Uduje scored 15 points, shooting 6 for 10, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. Donavan Yap shot 4 for 15 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Ethan Taylor led the way for the Falcons (3-13, 0-5) with 16 points, six assists and three steals. Will Cooper added 10 points for Air Force, which has lost six in a row.

Uduje scored eight points in the first half and San Jose State went into the break trailing 31-29. San Jose State pulled off the victory after an 11-0 second-half run erased a two-point deficit and gave them the lead at 40-31 with 17:27 remaining in the second half. McClendon scored 13 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press