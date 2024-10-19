Mbappé and Vinícius score in Real Madrid win at Celta Vigo

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior scored to give Real Madrid a 2-1 win at Celta Vigo in the Spanish league on Saturday.

Mbappé put Madrid ahead with a long-range strike in the 20th minute, only for Williot Swedberg to equalize in the 51st.

Vinícius Júnior got the winner for the visitors in the 66th when Luka Modric assisted him with a perfectly threaded pass just moments after going on as a substitute.

Celta, however, took it to the defending champions. Thibaut Courtois made saved shots by Swedberg and Jonathan Bamba, and Celta substitute Anastasios Douvikas went inches from grabbing an extra-time equalizer.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side stayed unbeaten through 10 rounds in La Liga and pulled level with Barcelona before it hosts Sevilla on Sunday.

Madrid started a busy week with a home game against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday before it hosts Barcelona in the first clasico of the season next weekend.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Joseph Wilson, The Associated Press