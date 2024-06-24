Mbappé 'getting better every day' and wants to play against Poland at Euro 2024, France coach says

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — France superstar Kylian Mbappé appears closer to making a return at the European Championship.

The Real Madrid-bound striker sustained a broken nose in France’s opening 1-0 win over Austria and didn’t come off the bench for the 0-0 draw with the Netherlands on Friday.

France coach Didier Deschamps didn't give much away Monday when pressed if Mbappé was available for the Group D closer against Poland on Tuesday, when he would have to wear a protective mask.

“He's getting better every day — yesterday, he was in our training session, the bruise has gone down and he's getting used to playing in a mask,” Deschamps said. “He wants to play — he wanted to play against the Netherlands and wants to play against Poland.”

A bigger clue was perhaps given by one of Mbappé's teammates, with midfielder N'Golo Kante saying it “is a huge advantage to have him on the team.”

“He was great, decisive and dangerous,” Kante said of Mbappé’s performance in practice. “I think he feels well and I hope this translates on the pitch tomorrow.”

Mbappé wore a mask when he played in a behind-closed-doors match against a local team on Saturday and has done each day in training.

Deschamps said the mask is limiting Mbappé's vision but wouldn't describe it as a “constraint.”

“Breathing, no; the way he sees, yes,” Deschamps said.

“Maybe it's hindering but its something he'll get used to.”

France will guarantee advancing to the knockout stage with a point against Poland at Dortmund's Westfalenstadion.

___

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

Steve Douglas, The Associated Press