Mayor of Rome plans to accelerate Roma’s stadium project

After months of standstill, Roma’s stadium project seems on the verge of being picked up again.

As reported by Corriere dello Sport, Mayor Roberto Gualtieri is personally involved in the talks that are meant to lead to the first construction work in Pietralata.

The Campidoglio has done everything it had to do to accommodate all the Friedkins’ needs, now it is asking for certainties.

The final project has not yet arrived in the offices of the Municipality.

The delay is mainly linked to the farewell of Lina Souloukou, writes the newspaper.

It is still a long process despite the scenario appearing simple.

Compared to the old project in Tor di Valle, with Pallotta who was unable to continue, the Friedkins were immediately supported from day one. Now, however, it is necessary to tighten the times.

