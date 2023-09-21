‘Mayhem’ Miller pens lengthy apology for ‘self-destructive behavior’ after latest arrest

I went away for a couple of years to pay my debt to society, and when I got out, I realized that I have much more paying to do.

Maybe it’s hard for the average person to understand living with a stigma firmly etched into your life, so I can’t fault anyone for recoiling in horror upon meeting me, given the press that I get. I wish I were made of stone and didn’t allow it to affect me, but I have, and failed those that love me.

I thought I could smoothly transition from prison to the regular world, but things have been more difficult than I imagined, especially interpersonal relationships and the burden of being free.

Maybe some of you can understand and empathize, but I don’t expect you to, or even care what happens to an old prizefighter. I chose this path far before I realized what could happen after the glory faded away, and I ask myself sometimes if I knew the reality, would I have picked any differently, and consistently I come to the conclusion, that, no, the younger me at the wheel, I could’ve never picked a different path.

By all accounts I am a great coach, but all my personal problems have piled up, and I’ve fallen short of my own standards, therefore I am taking some time to work on myself. Until recently I viewed asking for help as something for the weak, but a very special person has shown me that the actual opposite is true; asking for help shows strength. Strength of character and strength of mind.

My family has bore the brunt of my frustration and self destructive behavior, so to them I offer a sincere apology and if I have directly affected you in a negative manner, I am sorry.

More than likely, you’ve seen the sunny side of Instagram and figured, “Mayhem is a bit whacky, but doing great.”

I haven’t.

I’ve been doing horrible and I realize that now and I’m doing everything I can to change it. Thank you for your support, but I’m not reading comments. I’m going to work on me now for the good of my family.

Sorry I won’t be into Fight Science for sparring tomorrow or New Ground Jujitsu for a while, but I have a bigger bout to win.

Much love,

Jason “Mayhem” Miller