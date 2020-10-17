‘May Good Triumph Over Evil’: Joe Biden Tweets Navratri Wish

Democratic nominee for the 2020 United States Presidential Elections, Joe Biden on 17 October sent out wishes for the festival of Navratri. “As the Hindu festival of Navratri begins, Jill and I send our best wishes to all those celebrating in the U.S. and around the world. May good once again triumph over evil — and usher in new beginnings and opportunity for all,” Biden tweeted.

As the Hindu festival of Navratri begins, Jill and I send our best wishes to all those celebrating in the U.S. and around the world. May good once again triumph over evil — and usher in new beginnings and opportunity for all. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 17, 2020

This comes ahead of the November 3 polls which will decide the next head of the United States of America in which Biden will take on Republican candidate and incumbent President Donald Trump.

