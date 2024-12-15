Maxx Crosby says he will undergo ankle surgery and miss rest of the Raiders season

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby will undergo ankle surgery and miss the rest of the season, the latest in a series of injuries that have devastated Las Vegas.

The Raiders, who are on a nine-game losing streak and 2-11, are without about half of the defense that was expected to begin the season.

Las Vegas hosts the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night.

“I can feel bad for myself and make excuses but I ... refuse” Crosby posted on social media. “I will get this surgery & be on a war path for greatness everyday and be back the best version of myself. I truly believe in my soul that I’m changing the game one snap at a time and changing the way this position is viewed.”

Crosby is not only the most recent of the major defensive injuries, he's the focal point on that side of the ball and one of the team's top locker-room leaders. He also led by example, a player until this year who had played four consecutive seasons without missing a game.

But Crosby played through an injured ankle late last season and again was not 100% after getting hurt again Sept. 15 at Baltimore. He wound up sitting out Sept. 29 against the Cleveland Browns.

“I have absolutely zero regrets with my process, my approach and my discipline to this game," Crosby wrote. “Instead of sitting out for over a month with my first high ankle sprain @ Baltimore, I only missed 1 game and came back and fought all year because that's who I am.”

He has 7 1/2 sacks and 17 tackles for loss this season. Crosby is just half a sack from becoming the third Raiders player since at least 1982 with 60 for his career.

But now he will have to wait until next season to try to reach that figure after getting injured a week ago at Tampa Bay.

“As much as it pains me not to go to war with my brothers and for the fans, I truly believe everything happens for a reason,” Crosby wrote.

Quarterback Aidan O'Connell, who has a bruised left knee, is questionable. He has not practiced the past three days, but coach Antonio Pierce has expressed hope that O'Connell would play.

If O'Connell doesn't start, the Raiders will turn to Desmond Ridder, who would face his old club. Ridder started 13 games for the Falcons last season.

Also, cornerback Nate Hobbs did not receive an injury designation and was a full participant at practice Saturday. He hasn't played since Nov. 3 because of an ankle injury.

Defensive tackle Adam Butler (concussion) is questionable and cornerback Sam Webb (back) is doubtful.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

Mark Anderson, The Associated Press