Max Homa signs deals with Cobra-Puma Golf and Lululemon

Max Homa, a six-time PGA Tour winner who will start the 2025 season with an Official World Golf Ranking of 41, has signed a multi-year endorsement deal with Cobra Puma Golf and will use the brand's clubs and footwear starting this week at The Sentry. It was also announced on Wednesday that Homa had inked a deal with apparel and lifestyle brand Lululemon and is now a brand ambassador for the company.

Homa, 34, is expected to start the year playing a Cobra DS-Adapt LS driver with 9 degrees of loft and fitted with a Fujikura Ventus Blue 70X shaft, with the FutureFit adjustable hosel set in the C4 position. According to Cobra, Homa, who has used blended sets of irons in the past, is going with a 3D-printed Limit3D 4-iron, King CB 5-iron, and prototype 3D-printed 6-iron through pitching wedge. All of Homa's irons will have KBS C-Taper 130 X HT Black shafts. He will also be wearing the Ignite Elevate 2 Tour golf shoes.

In a release, Dan Ladd, the president of Cobra Puma Golf said, “Max is a great talent who is very popular with fans and players alike. He demands the highest level of performance from his equipment, and we’ve been excited to introduce him to our new DS-Adapt line of products as well as our ability to develop 3D-printed irons precisely for his needs. Max also has a great personality and is a perfect fit for the Cobra Puma golf family. We couldn’t be happier to welcome him to the team.”

Starting at the 2025 Sentry, Max Homa will using Cobra equipment, Puma footwear, and Lululemon golf apparel.

On the apparel front, Lululemon expects Homa to wear the company's Metal Vent Tech Polo, Evolution Polo, and ABC Slim Fit Trouser this week in Hawaii.

Michelle Davies, senior vice president of global community for Lululemon, said in a release, “We’re thrilled to welcome Max Homa onto our ambassador roster. He’s such a great fit for our brand, and we’re excited to continue raising awareness about Lululemon’s premium golf apparel with fans of the sport in North America and around the world.”

Homa has earned nearly $28 million in official prize money. The former University of California-Berkeley star's most recent win was at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open. He represented the United States in the 2013 Walker Cup, the 2022 and 2024 Presidents Cups, and the 2023 Ryder Cup.

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: Max Homa to use Cobra clubs, Puma footwear, Lululemon clothing in 2025