Mavs dilemma: How many pro teams have come back from a 3-0 deficit to win the championship?

The Dallas Mavericks are facing a 3-0 deficit in their NBA Finals matchup with the Boston Celtics. How many teams have won their championship after losing the first three games of a series?

NBA

In the history of the NBA playoffs, no team has ever come back from such a deficit with the record standing at 0-156.

The Rochester Royals, now the Sacramento Kings, got to game seven against the New York Knicks in 1951 and were the first and only team to do so in the NBA Finals.

The other series to get to game seven was the Boston Celtics vs, the Miami Heat in the 2023 Eastern Conference Playoffs, The Portland Trail Blazers vs. the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the 2003 Western Conference playoffs and the Denver Nuggets vs the Utah Jazz in the 1994 Western Conference Semi-Finals.

MLB

No MLB team has ever made such a comeback in the World Series, the closest being the Boston Red Sox’s victory in the 2004 American League Championship Series over the New York Yankees. The Red Sox would go on to win the World Series that year.

NHL

The NHL is the only league that has had a team win after facing a 3-0 deficit and it happened 82 years ago when the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Detroit Red Wings after outscoring them 15-4 over the series final three games.