Mavericks vs. Thunder: Predictions, odds for Western Conference Semifinals Game 5

DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 11: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder shoots over P.J. Washington #25 of the Dallas Mavericks during the third quarter in Game Three of the Western Conference Second Round Playoffs at American Airlines Center on May 11, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Dallas Mavericks in a crucial Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals at Paycom Center on Wednesday. The series is currently tied 2-2, making this game pivotal for both teams to take the lead in the matchup.

Game 4 in Dallas was a testament to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's prowess. Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with an impressive 34 points, eight rebounds, and five assists, showcasing his exceptional skills that played a pivotal role in the Thunder's 100-96 victory. Notably, rookie Chet Holmgren also made a significant contribution with 18 points and nine rebounds.

Despite the loss, the Dallas Mavericks put up a strong fight. P.J. Washington's recorded 21 points and 12 rebounds. Luka Doncic, although held to 18 points, managed an impressive 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

West Semifinals: Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game 5 predictions

Fox Sports: Thunder 119 - Mavericks 111

Staff writes: "The Thunder make 49.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (47.5%). As a moneyline favorite, the Thunder have won a higher percentage of their games at home (.857) compared to away games (.654)."

ESPN: Thunder has a 57% chance to win

According to ESPN's Matchup Predictor, the Oklahoma City Thunder have a 57.9% chance to beat the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5.

West Semifinals: Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game 5 betting lines, odds

The Oklahoma City Thunder are favored to defeat the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5, according to the BetMGM odds.

Spread: Oklahoma City (-3.5)

Moneyline: Oklahoma City (-185); Dallas (+155)

Total Over/Under: 213.5

West Semifinals: Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder schedule

Games Location Date/Time TV/Streaming Game 1 Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK Tuesday, May 7 at 9:30 p.m. ET TNT, Fubo Game 2 Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK Thursday, May 9 at 9:30 p.m. ET ESPN, ESPN+ Game 3 American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX Saturday, May 11 at 3:30 p.m. ET ABC, ESPN+ Game 4 American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX Monday, May 13 at 9:30 p.m. ET TNT, Fubo Game 5 Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK Wednesday, May 15 at 9:30 p.m. ET TNT, Fubo Game 6 American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX Saturday, May 18 at 8:30 p.m. ET ESPN, ESPN+ Game 7(If necessary) Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK Monday, May 20 at 8:30 p.m. ET TNT, Fubo

