Mavericks vs. Jazz: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Dallas Mavericks play against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center
The Dallas Mavericks are spending $36,070,274 per win while the Utah Jazz are spending $73,341,202 per win
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Thursday November 14, 2024
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: KJZZ
Away TV: KFAA
Home Radio: KSL 97.5 FM / S: KBMG 106.3 FM
Away Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Mavericks vs. Jazz: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest