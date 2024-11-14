Hoops Hype and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Mavericks vs. Jazz: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Dallas Mavericks play against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center

The Dallas Mavericks are spending $36,070,274 per win while the Utah Jazz are spending $73,341,202 per win

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Thursday November 14, 2024

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: NBA TV

Home TV: KJZZ

Away TV: KFAA

Home Radio: KSL 97.5 FM / S: KBMG 106.3 FM

Away Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM

