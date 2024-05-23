Mavericks take Game 1, Cavaliers fire J.B. Bickerstaff & 76ers plan to pursue third star | No Cap Room

On today's episode of No Cap Room, Dan Devine and Jake Fischer recap the action from Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves. They discuss how Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic meshed perfectly to close out the game in the 4th quarter.

They shift their focus to the news of the Cleveland Cavaliers firing their head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. Fischer shares his shortlist of names he's hearing that are in consideration for the opening.

After the break, Fischer shares insight from a recent piece about the 76ers offseason plans to pursue a third star to play alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

(4:28) Western Conference Finals Game 1 recap

(34:52) Cavaliers fire Bickerstaff

(48:02) 76ers plans to pursue third star

