Mavericks take on the Lakers on 5-game skid

Los Angeles Lakers (20-15, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (20-16, sixth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lakers -6.5; over/under is 218.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas looks to stop its five-game slide when the Mavericks play Los Angeles.

The Mavericks are 14-13 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas ranks ninth in the NBA with 33.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Luka Doncic averaging 7.6.

The Lakers are 16-8 against conference opponents. Los Angeles is 8-11 against opponents over .500.

The Mavericks average 116.4 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 113.9 the Lakers give up. The Lakers average 11.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 12.9 per game the Mavericks give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrie Irving is averaging 24.3 points and 4.9 assists for the Mavericks.

Anthony Davis is averaging 26 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.2 blocks for the Lakers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 108.4 points, 42.5 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points per game.

Lakers: 7-3, averaging 115.1 points, 43.8 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.0 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Dante Exum: out (wrist), Luka Doncic: out (calf), Kyrie Irving: out (illness).

Lakers: Anthony Davis: day to day (foot), Cam Reddish: day to day (back), LeBron James: day to day (injury management), Jarred Vanderbilt: out (knee), Gabe Vincent: day to day (oblique), Christian Wood: out (knee), Jalen Hood-Schifino: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

