Mavericks take on the Heat, seek 4th straight victory

Dallas Mavericks (8-7, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (6-7, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas is looking to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Miami.

The Heat have gone 2-3 at home. Miami is seventh in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 42.8 rebounds. Bam Adebayo paces the Heat with 9.5 boards.

The Mavericks are 3-4 in road games. Dallas averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Heat score 110.9 points per game, 1.0 more point than the 109.9 the Mavericks allow. The Mavericks score 6.0 more points per game (116.1) than the Heat give up to opponents (110.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Adebayo is averaging 16.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Heat.

Kyrie Irving is scoring 24.3 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Mavericks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 4-6, averaging 112.5 points, 42.9 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-5, averaging 119.5 points, 43.4 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Jaime Jaquez Jr.: day to day (ankle), Terry Rozier: day to day (foot).

Mavericks: Dante Exum: out (wrist), Luka Doncic: out (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

