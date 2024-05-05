Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua joins 2024 UFC Hall of Fame class

One of the most legendary fighters in MMA history will get his individual shine this summer when Mauricio Rua is inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

With a spot in the fight wing for his incredible 2011 war with Dan Henderson at UFC 139 already secured, “Shogun” will now be individually inducted into the pioneer wing as part of the Class of 2024 during the annual ceremony June 27 at International Fight Week in Las Vegas.

After a dominant run under the now-defunct PRIDE FC banner that included becoming the 2005 grand prix champion at age 23, Rua (27-14-1 MMA, 11-12-1 UFC) made a highly anticipated move to the UFC.

He slipped up in his octagon debut, succumbing to a third-round submission loss against Forrest Griffin in September 2017. He would turn things around, though, and win three of his next four fights en route to claiming the UFC light heavyweight title with a stunning knockout of Lyoto Machida at UFC 113 in May 2010.

Rua was unable to successfully defend his title as he ran into the then-rising Jon Jones at UFC 128, who battered him to claim the belt.

Although he never got back to the title, Rua would continue fighting under the UFC banner for nearly 12 more years. He delivered a number of thrilling battles and spectacular knockouts, from his war with Henderson and much more.

Rua, 42, retired from MMA competition following a first-round TKO loss to Ihor Potieria at UFC 283 in January 2023, closing his career on a three-fight losing skid.

He joins the Hall of Fame pioneer wing, which currently includes Royce Gracie, Ken Shamrock, Dan Severn, Randy Couture, Mark Coleman, Chuck Liddell, Matt Hughes, Tito Ortiz, Pat Miletich, Bas Rutten, Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira, Don Frye, Maurice Smith, Kazushi Sakuraba, Matt Serra, Rich Franklin, Kevin Randleman, Jens Pulver, Anderson Silva and Wanderlei Silva, who is also part of the 2024 class.

Rua’s induction completes the 2024 UFC Hall of Fame class, which includes Silva (modern wing), former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar (modern wing), former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk (modern wing), Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen from UFC 117 (fight wing) and Beneil Dariush (community award).

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 301.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie