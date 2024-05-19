Mauricio Pochettino unsure of Chelsea performance review amid Todd Boehly talks

Pochettino oversaw a strong end to the season for Chelsea (AFP via Getty Images)

Mauricio Pochettino says he does not know whether next week’s planned talks over his future with the Chelsea board will happen now or not.

Pochettino was due to meet with co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, as well as club owners, next week in a performance review that would determine his future.

His side beat Bournemouth 2-1 on Sunday to finish his first season in charge at Stamford Bridge with five straight wins. Victory secured them European football for next season.

Pochettino insisted he is unsure whether he is due to speak with Chelsea’s owners or co-sporting directors next week but revealed he had dinner with owner Todd Boehly on Friday.

“I don’t know if that is going to happen or not — I have not idea about this”, the Chelsea manager said.

“All I can tell you is that Friday night, Todd invited me for a dinner. It was a very nice dinner together. But I don’t know about the rumours of the review [meeting].

“My staff tomorrow are flying. Unless tonight they tell us to stay, they are going to go for their holidays. I am going to stay a few days more in London. All is open and my phone is going to be on.”

Asked whether discussions were positive during his meal with Boehly, Pochettino said: “I am not going to speak [more]. It was only for you to know about it.

“Look, if I invite you alone — you and me — and we have a dinner, it’s not for a bad thing. I don’t believe that. If I need to tell you something, I call by phone or go for a coffee — not for a dinner.”

Reflecting on the season, he said: “Even in tough moments during the season, they always showed their respect to us and believed in the way we presented our way to work.

“They are going to be much better next season, for sure, because they are going to have one season’s tough experience. Next season we will keep maybe 80 or 85 per cent of the squad, for sure. It’s about having continuity in the ideas. That is important.”

When quizzed as to whether he will be involved in recruiting players over the summer, Pochettino replied: “That is a club decision. We are going to be there to help if they want, and if not we will do our job.”