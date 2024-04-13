Mauricio Pochettino says Chelsea squad couldn't have coped with European football this season

Mauricio Pochettino says Chelsea couldn’t have coped with Europe this season and must have more than 80 percent player availability next season if they qualify.

The Blues remain in the race to qualify for the Europa League and Conference League if they produce a strong Premier League finish in the last eight games.

But Chelsea have lost Enzo Fernandez and Axel Disasi to injury this week, with Raheem Sterling a major doubt for Everton's visit to Stamford Bridge on Monday because of illness.

They join an 11-strong injury list and Pochettino says it is a blessing to have not been in Europe but insists it would be an achievement to qualify given the fitness issues that he has had to manage.

“Imagine if we play in Europe after this season with all the circumstances, oh my goodness,” Pochettino said.

“It’s always between eight to ten out in every game. It would be even more of a struggle if we had more games.

“It’s about getting all the information to help the club to try to avoid things like what happened this season.

“Of course, for us that’s our focus to define a squad that is fit or have more than 80 percent availability. We are under this percentage [at the moment.”

With Ben Chilwell, Reece James, and Christopher Nkunku potentially out on Monday, he believes it is unhelpful to set a minimum demand for his injury-hit group to qualify for Europe.

“It is about being competitive for the next game and trying to find the right balance to win and not to put an objective that maybe you could quickly get frustrated about if you don’t win some games you believe you were supposed to win,” he explained.

Chelsea will face Manchester City next in an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley and if they win the competition it would offer another route to qualify for the Europa League.