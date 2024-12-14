Matthew Potts leads England recovery after slow start with ball

Matthew Potts continued his remarkable record against New Zealand batter Kane Williamson as England recovered from a slow start to edge day one of the third Test in Hamilton.

Potts marked his return in place of the rested Chris Woakes with figures of three for 75 and the prized scalp of Williamson, whose side finished on 315 for nine after being sent in.

Williamson is well established as one of the most accomplished batters of his generation, but his dismissal at Seddon Park – running a lifter off the face of his bat and back down into the stumps – was the fourth time Potts has bested him in five innings.

He threw his head back theatrically after trying and failing to boot the ball away from danger, but was on his way for 44 at a venue where he had previously averaged almost 95.

New Zealand batsman Kane Williamson was bowled by Matthew Potts (Andrew Cornaga/AP)

England needed to rally after a wicketless first session, Tom Latham and Will Young’s opening stand of 105 leaving Ben Stokes to sweat over his decision to bowl first after winning the toss.

Any optimism he had about exploiting the morning cloud cover disappeared quickly as a placid pitch revealed itself and the sun came out, with just one success in the first 44 overs of the day.

But they picked themselves up and charged in hard, taking three for 79 in the afternoon and six for 143 in the evening. Gus Atkinson claimed three for 55, including his 50th Test scalp, while Ben Stokes’ 23 overs represented his biggest shift since March 2022.

With Woakes on 12th-man duties, England threw the new ball to Potts and he almost responded with an early success. Latham had just 12 when he nicked one at the start of the seventh over, but Ben Duckett was unable to hold a low, diving chance in the cordon.

There were further edges, several skipping into gaps and away for four, but that was as close as England came to success before lunch as their four-strong seam attack took turns to knock on a door that refused to open.

Potts put his body on the line (Andrew Cornaga/AP)

Young proved a point to the Kiwi selectors after being omitted from the previous two games, taking the spot of father-to-be Devon Conway and immediately shoring up the opening partnership.

After a highest first-wicket stand of 18 in four attempts, they finally found a foothold with Young’s supply of 10 boundaries crucial. Latham was steadier after his early scare, digging in with 63 for his team.

A second blast from Potts almost got England up and running before lunch, both batters enduring dicey moments as he challenged the outside edge, but they reached the interval alive and kicking.

England had been a touch uninspired but raised their game after the restart, Atkinson leading the way from the City End. Lining up Young (42) around off stump, he took the edge as the ball seamed away and nestled in Harry Brook’s hands at second slip.

He might have picked up Latham too but, for the second time, Duckett could only parry a tough, low chance.

England skipper Ben Stokes bowled 23 overs (Andrew Cornaga/AP)

The skipper’s luck ran out eventually, Potts getting the benefit as he brushed one off his hips and into the gloves of Ollie Pope as he chased it down the leg-side.

England were gifted another just before tea when Rachin Ravindra, looking perfectly secure on 18, stroked Brydon Carse wastefully to Duckett in the gully.

At 172 for three, and with Williamson set fair, New Zealand still had a strong platform but found themselves outmatched for resolve. As England tore into their work, wickets continued to tumble.

Williamson was the key, controlling the tempo of his innings all the way until Potts found a way through. He bowled two consecutive overs at Williamson after tea, conceding off only one ball, then struck with his 13th.

Trying to play the ball as late as possible, Williamson’s touch was too subtle for once as he guided it down into his stumps. Potts had his man and England had their opening.

Daryl Mitchell chipped Atkinson to mid-off to give the Surrey paceman a half-century of scalps in only his 11th appearance and Glenn Phillips hacked at a teaser from Carse.

It took a fine aerial catch from Jacob Bethell to pluck the chance out of the sky, but there was even better to come from Brook.

Standing underneath Matt Henry’s big top edge off a Stokes bouncer he took the catch in three stages, tossing the ball up as he crossed the rope and gathering as he jumped back over.

New Zealand banked some vital late runs as Mitchell Santner smashed an unbeaten 50 and the retiring Tim Southee hit three trademark sixes before mis-hitting straight in the air.