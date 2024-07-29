Matt Richards defies lane one to claim silver in frantic 200m freestyle finish

Matt Richards defied being in an outside lane to claim Olympic silver in the men’s 200 metres freestyle – but he missed out on gold by an agonising two-hundredths of a second.

Richards claimed Team GB’s second runner-up spot of these Paris Games in the pool but like Adam Peaty 24 hours earlier, he was 0.02 seconds adrift of the winner – Romanian sensation David Popovici.

SILVER FOR MATT RICHARDS🥈 A brave, brave swim from Matt Richards as he fights to the very end for a silver medal 🇬🇧 What a phenomenal swim 👏🔥 pic.twitter.com/hVPFeU4VH1 — Aquatics GB (@Aquatics_GB) July 29, 2024

Duncan Scott, who won silver in the event at Tokyo 2020, finished fourth in a frenetic finish to the final at La Defense Arena, just 0.08 secs adrift of bronze medallist Luke Hobson.