Matt Rhule expects Nebraska football will have '30-50 guys' enter transfer portal after season

With one week remaining in the college football regular season, the offseason's biggest event is right around the corner: Portal Season.

Over the last few offseason's, there has been an influx of college football players (and college athletes) entering the transfer portal for a handful of reasons, including COVID-19, an extra year of eligibility, seeking more playing time elsewhere, and name, image, and likeness (NIL).

But this year's "Portal Season" seems to be an unprecedented one — at least that is what Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule hinted at on Monday at his weekly news conference.

"Think this year, we're going to end up with 30-50 guys (Nebraska players) in the portal with the roster (limit). ... I don't want any of them to go into the portal. I want them all to stay here and develop. It's just the new world we're in. It's going to be different."

The "new world" that Rhule was alluding to is the roster limit that is coming to college athletics starting next season. With the settlement of House vs. NCAA in October, the NCAA has removed the specific number of scholarships a program has and replaced them with roster limits. For example, starting next year college football will go from 85 scholarship spots to a roster limit of 105 players.

The Cornhuskers have already lost two players to the transfer portal with cornerback Syncere Safeeullah and wide receiver Malachi Coleman. Coleman, who Rhule said was redshirting this season for development, entered the transfer portal on Monday, which promoted Rhule's hinting.

"Malachi came in and told us that he was going to go into the portal, so obviously, I wish him the best," Rhule said Monday of Coleman. "(A) great, great young man and a local guy. Had some big moments for us last year."

Nebraska (6-5 overall, 3-5 in Big Ten) will close out the regular season on Friday, Nov. 29 against Iowa (7-4, 5-3) at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

