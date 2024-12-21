Advertisement

Matt Rempe Set For Hearing With NHL Department Of Player Safety

remy mastey
·1 min read

Matt Rempe has been offered an in-person hearing for his hit on Miro Heiskanen during the New York Rangers’ Friday night win over the Dallas Stars.

The NHL Department Of Player Safety referred to the hit as “boarding/elbowing” with Rempe’s elbow directed at Heiskanen’s head.

The incident that occurred in the third period resulted in Rempe getting ejected from the game and the Stars were awarded with a five-minute power play.

This marks Rempe’s fourth ejection in just 22 NHL games.