Matt Rempe Set For Hearing With NHL Department Of Player Safety

Matt Rempe has been offered an in-person hearing for his hit on Miro Heiskanen during the New York Rangers’ Friday night win over the Dallas Stars.

NY Rangers’ Matt Rempe has been offered an in-person hearing for boarding/elbowing Dallas’ Miro Heiskanen. Date and time TBD. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) December 21, 2024

The NHL Department Of Player Safety referred to the hit as “boarding/elbowing” with Rempe’s elbow directed at Heiskanen’s head.

The incident that occurred in the third period resulted in Rempe getting ejected from the game and the Stars were awarded with a five-minute power play.

In his return to the Rangers lineup, Matt Rempe received a five minute major for elbowing and game misconduct on this hit on Miro Heiskanen pic.twitter.com/4pbVg3fjbi — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 21, 2024

This marks Rempe’s fourth ejection in just 22 NHL games.