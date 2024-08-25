Matt Peet calls for more from Wigan Warriors after victory against Hull FC

Junior Nsemba’s try midway through the second half opened up breathing space for Wigan Warriors in their win against Hull FC. Photograph: Richard Sellers/PA

With four rounds to go before the Super League playoffs, you would be forgiven for wondering if the reigning champions are leaving it late to peak at the right time.

Of course, it’s possible that when the trophy is held aloft at Old Trafford it will be Matt Peet and Wigan Warriors front and centre, having celebrated retaining the title they won last year and continuing their dominance. They have certainly done a good job of scorning their critics up to this point.

But in a compelling three-way fight to finish top of Super League going into the playoffs, the Warriors are the one side of the leading triumvirate who are off-colour. Yes, they had more than enough to get the job done here against a Hull FC team who have been largely embarrassing throughout 2024 and may yet finish the year bottom.

If this seems a harsh summary of a routine win for Wigan, then it feels like an appropriate moment for their head coach to offer his assessment. “We need to improve,” Peet said.

“We’ve faced a few challenges in the last few weeks and picked up a few wins but we need to be better. I was expecting a bit better today. I hope we build more rhythm moving forward.”

With the league leaders Hull KR producing a statement victory at St Helens on Saturday and third-placed Warrington two points further back, there is plenty riding on the final four games. Whoever finishes third in that mini-league will miss out on a week off at the start of the playoffs and face a semi-final away from home, meaning every result is imperative.

To that end, this was job done for Wigan. They had little in the way of a meaningful threat here against a Hull side who have lost 20 Super League games this season: the first time that has happened since 1999.

For them to finish bottom behind London Broncos would be an embarrassment, but with both sides level at the foot of the table with four rounds left, it remains possible. “The effort was definitely there but we’re just not smart enough,” said their interim coach, Simon Grix.

The brilliance of the Wigan full-back, Jai Field, was the difference here. His two assists for Jacob Douglas and Zach Eckersley’s tries in the opening quarter put Wigan 10-0 ahead and, while Jed Cartwright replied for Hull they were fairly well off the pace all afternoon.

The Warriors didn’t kick out of second gear. Junior Nsemba’s try midway through the second half opened up breathing space for the hosts before three minutes later, the young half Jack Farrimond scored a well-taken try to put the result beyond doubt.

Peet and Wigan will be boosted by the return of his primary half-back pairing, Bevan French and Harry Smith, for the playoffs. He and Warriors supporters will hope they inject quality into their play as they aim to defend the title they won so superbly last season.