Matt Manning leads Tigers to combined no-hitter against Blue Jays

The Detroit Tigers threw a combined no-hitter Saturday in a 2-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Matt Manning, in his third start off the injured list, baffled Blue Jays batters for 6 2/3 innings before being pulled by manager A.J. Hinch.

Hinch removed Manning after he walked Cavan Biggio in the seventh inning following 91 pitches. Reliever Jason Foley came in to finish the frame, getting Whit Merrifield to fly out to center field. Foley also pitched the eighth, and closer Alex Lange took care of the ninth.

Manning said after the game that he was unaware of the no-hitter in progress when he came out of the game.

"I didn't know until [pitching coach Chris Fetter] came over and told me, 'You didn't give up any hits,' and I was like, 'Oh, dang,'" Manning said.

The ninth no-hitter in franchise history! pic.twitter.com/pmYNvUME5N — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 8, 2023

The Detr0it @Tigers have done it!



A combined no-hitter from Matt Manning, Jason Foley and Alex Lange! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AeC2UsoJjf — MLB (@MLB) July 8, 2023

The combined no-hitter is the second no-hitter of this MLB season, following Yankees starter Domingo Germán’s perfect game last month.

Manning, who's in his third year in the majors, had his longest outing of the season and was effective using his fastball, slider and curveball. Manning walked three, hit Bo Bichette and struck out five.

Foley retired four for his sixth straight scoreless appearance. Lange earned his 13th save of the season.

Detroit Tigers pitcher Matt Manning threw 91 pitches in 6 2/3 innings. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Spencer Torkelson and Kerry Carpenter drove in the lone Tigers runs in the first inning.

The no-hitter is the ninth in Tigers history. The last time a Detroit pitcher hurled a no-no was May 18, 2021, when Spencer Turnbull went the distance against the Seattle Mariners. Saturday’s feat marked the first time that a combined no-hitter has been thrown by the Tigers.

The Tigers have previously thrown a no-hitter against Toronto as well. Justin Verlander’s second career no-hitter came against the Blue Jays on May 7, 2011.