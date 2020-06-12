‘Matrix 4’ Moves To 2022, ‘Godzilla Vs. Kong’ Stomps To 2021 & More: Warner Bros. Release Date Change Friday

Click here to read the full article.

It just won’t stop. Warner Bros, in the wake of moving Tenet from July 17 to July 31 and Wonder Woman 1984 from Aug. 14 to Oct. 2, has shifted a number of its movies on the 2020 schedule to deeper in the calendar.

Matrix 4, which currently paused production in Berlin but might restart next month goes from May 21, 2021, to April 1, 2022. Warners had the latter date on hold, and it’s the weekend after Disney opens Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25.

Legendary’s Godzilla vs. Kong no longer will go on Nov. 20 this year, instead will take over Matrix 4‘s original May 21 date. Lionsgate currently has Spiral, its Saw reboot starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson, on that date.

Robert Zemeckis’ feature adaptation of Roald Dahl’s Witches is unset in 2021 for the time being, no longer going on Oct. 9. Witches leaves behind 20th Century Studios’ Kenneth Branagh movie Death on the Nile and Paramount’s expansion of Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Warner Bros. cartoon action hybrid Tom & Jerry moves off Dec. 23 and heads to March 5, 2021. WB had the latter date RSVP’ed where Sony’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife sits next to an untitled Universal event movie.

Meanwhile, New Line is scheduling an untitled horror movie for June 4, 2021, opposite Paramount’s Micronauts, Sony’s Vivo and MGM’s Sylvester Stallone movie Samaritan.

And Warners is taking an untitled event movie off the Oct. 16 calendar this year.

