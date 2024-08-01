Mathilda Hodgkins Byrne and Becky Wilde comebacks lead to Paris bronze

British rowers Becky Wilde and Mathilda Hodgkins Byrne shared a remarkable comeback story to win Olympic bronze in the women’s doubles sculls.

The pair made it on to the podium at Paris 2024 after Hodgkins Byrne had taken time away from rowing after the Tokyo Olympics three years ago to have her son Freddie, now two.

Wilde’s own break from the sport was enforced as she underwent surgery on both her forearms 10 months ago.

“I have had so many injuries,” Wilde, 26, from Taunton, said after the British pair had powered past a fancied Netherlands crew from lane two to upset the widely predicted top three placings.

“I had forearm surgery last September and multiple broken ribs, and I’ve worked so hard to have got here.

“So many people also picked me up when I was at rock bottom and it’s them I have to thank really.”

Wilde said she was a “naughty auntie” to Freddie as she admitted to “winding him up” when playing together.

Great Britain’s Mathilda Hodgkins Byrne and Becky Wilde celebrate their silver medal in the women’s double sculls at Paris 2024 (John Walton/PA)

She said: “We’re so lucky to have him here. He keeps the journey real.”

Hodgkins Byrne, who finished seventh at Tokyo, became the first mother to win a medal for Team GB in Olympic rowing.

The 29-year-old from Hereford won her medal about 30 minutes before mother-of-three Helen Glover added a silver in the women’s four to the golds won at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

“It’s quite surreal to be honest,” said Hodgkins Byrne.

“I knew we could do it beforehand but knowing you can do it is very different to actually being able to do it.

“We’ve seen from other races here, like anything can happen.

“My aim was to get the best out of us and that’s what we did.”

New Zealand beat Romania to the gold with the margin of victory just 0.24 seconds.