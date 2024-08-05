Matchup Roundup: New UFC, PFL, Bellator fights announced in the past week (July 29-Aug. 4)

.

MMA fight announcements are hard to follow. With so many outlets and channels available, it’s nearly impossible to organize.

But here at MMA Junkie, we’ve got your back.

Each week, we’ll compile all the newly surfaced fights in one spot. Every Monday, expect a feature listing everything you might have missed from the UFC, PFL and Bellator.

Here are the fight announcements that were broken or confirmed by MMA Junkie or officially announced by the promotions from July 29-Aug. 4.

2024 PFL Playoffs 3, Washington, Aug. 23

Welterweight: With [autotag]Don Madge[/autotag] out, [autotag]Neiman Gracie[/autotag] (13-5) steps in to fight [autotag]Magomed Umalatov[/autotag] (16-0) – playoff semifinal

Welterweight: [autotag]Eric Alequin[/autotag] (7-1) vs. [autotag]Luca Poclit[/autotag] (10-2)

UFC Fight Night, Las Vegas, Sept. 7

Featherweight: With [autotag]Calvin Kattar[/autotag] out, [autotag]Steve Garcia[/autotag] (16-5 MMA, 4-2 UFC steps in to fight [autotag]Kyle Nelson[/autotag] (16-5-1 MMA, 4-4-1 UFC) (@Bert_MMA)

Light heavyweight: [autotag]Ovince Saint Preux[/autotag] (27-17 MMA, 15-12 UFC) vs. [autotag]Ryan Spann[/autotag] (21-10 MMA, 7-5 UFC) (MMA Junkie)

Bellator Champions Series, San Diego, Sept. 7

Heavyweight: [autotag]Josh Hokit[/autotag] (1-0) vs. [autotag]Sean Rose[/autotag] (2-2)

Bellator Champions Series, London, Sept. 14

Featherweight: [autotag]Lucas Aguiar[/autotag] (10-4) vs. [autotag]Ibragim Ibragimov[/autotag] (7-0)

UFC 307, Salt Lake City, Oct. 5

Bantamweight: [autotag]Jose Aldo[/autotag] (32-8 MMA, 14-7 UFC) vs. [autotag]Mario Bautista[/autotag] (14-2 MMA, 8-2 UFC) (Ag. Fight)

Women’s strawweight: [autotag]Carla Esparza[/autotag] (18-7 MMA, 9-5 UFC) vs. [autotag]Tecia Pennington[/autotag] (13-7 MMA, 9-7 UFC) (MMA Junkie)

Women’s bantamweight: [autotag]Kayla Harrison[/autotag] (17-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) vs. [autotag]Ketlen Vieira[/autotag] (13-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) (Super Lutas)

Middleweight: [autotag]Chris Curtis[/autotag] (31-11 MMA, 5-3 UFC) vs. [autotag]Kevin Holland[/autotag] (25-11 MMA, 12-8 UFC)

UFC Fight Night, Las Vegas, Oct. 12

Middleweight: [autotag]Abdul Razak Alhassan[/autotag] (12-6 MMA, 6-6 UFC) vs. [autotag]Josh Fremd[/autotag] (11-6 MMA, 2-4 UFC) (MMA Junkie)

Flyweight: [autotag]Brandon Royval[/autotag] (16-7 MMA, 6-3 UFC) vs. [autotag]Tatsuro Taira[/autotag] (16-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) (Bradley Martyn)

Women’s strawweight: [autotag]Cory McKenna[/autotag] (8-3 MMA, 3-2 UFC) vs. [autotag]Polyana Viana[/autotag] (13-7 MMA, 4-6 UFC) (Bradley Martyn)

Middleweight: [autotag]Brad Tavares[/autotag] (20-9 MMA, 15-9 UFC) vs. [autotag]Jun Yong Park[/autotag] (17-6 MMA, 7-3 UFC) (Bradley Martyn)

UFC Fight Night, Las Vegas, Oct. 19

Heavyweight: [autotag]Robelis Despaigne[/autotag] (5-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC) vs. [autotag]Austen Lane[/autotag] (12-5 MMA, 0-2 UFC)

Flyweight: [autotag]Asu Almabayev[/autotag] (20-2 MMA, 3-0 UFC) vs. [autotag]Matheus Nicolau[/autotag] (19-4-1 MMA, 7-3 UFC) (Sport.kor)

Flyweight: [autotag]Charles Johnson[/autotag] (16-6 MMA, 5-4 UFC) vs. [autotag]Su Mudaerji[/autotag] (14-5 MMA, 3-2 UFC) (Pandemic MMA)

Bantamweight: [autotag]Rob Font[/autotag] (20-8 MMA, 10-7 UFC) vs. [autotag]Kyler Phillips[/autotag] (12-2 MMA, 6-1 UFC) (MMA Junkie)

UFC 308, Abu Dhabi, Oct. 26

Featherweight: [autotag]Dan Ige[/autotag] (17-8 MMA, 9-7 UFC) vs. [autotag]Lerone Murphy[/autotag] (14-0-1 MMA, 6-0-1 UFC) (MMA Fighting)

Heavyweight: [autotag]Kennedy Nzechukwu[/autotag] (12-5 MMA, 6-5 UFC) vs. [autotag]Marcos Rogerio de Lima[/autotag] (22-9-1 MMA, 11-7 UFC)

Featherweight: Champion [autotag]Ilia Topuria[/autotag] (15-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC) vs. [autotag]Max Holloway[/autotag] (26-7 MMA, 22-7 UFC)

Heavyweight: [autotag]Ciryl Gane[/autotag] (12-2 MMA, 9-2 UFC) vs. [autotag]Alexander Volkov[/autotag] (38-10 MMA, 12-4 UFC) (Ag. Fight)

Middleweight: [autotag]Khamzat Chimaev[/autotag] (13-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC) vs. [autotag]Robert Whitaker[/autotag] (25-7 MMA, 17-5 UFC)

Light heavyweight: [autotag]Magomed Ankalaev[/autotag] (19-1-1 MMA, 10-1-1 UFC) vs. [autotag]Aleksandar Rakic[/autotag] (14-4 MMA, 6-3 UFC)

Welterweight: [autotag]Rafael dos Anjos[/autotag] (32-16 MMA, 21-14 UFC) vs. [autotag]Geoff Neal[/autotag] (15-6 MMA, 7-4 UFC)

UFC Fight Night, TBA, Nov. 2

Women’s flyweight: [autotag]Jamey-Lyn Horth[/autotag] (6-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC) vs. [autotag]Ivana Petrovic[/autotag] (7-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC)

UFC Fight Night, TBA, Nov. 9

Women’s strawweight: [autotag]Luana Pinheiro[/autotag] (11-3 MMA, 3-2 UFC) vs. [autotag]Gillian Robertson[/autotag] (14-8 MMA, 11-6 UFC) (Fight Bananas)

Bantamweight: [autotag]Cody Garbrandt[/autotag] (14-6 MMA, 9-6 UFC) vs. [autotag]Miles Johns[/autotag] (15-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) – moved from Oct. 12 event

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Matchup Roundup: New UFC, PFL, Bellator fights announced in the past week (July 29-Aug. 4)