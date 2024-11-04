Matchup Roundup: New UFC, PFL, Bellator fights announced in the past week (Oct. 28-Nov. 3)

.

MMA fight announcements are hard to follow. With so many outlets and channels available, it’s nearly impossible to organize.

But here at MMA Junkie, we’ve got your back.

Each week, we’ll compile all the newly surfaced fights in one spot. Every Monday, expect a feature listing everything you might have missed from the UFC, PFL and Bellator.

Here are the fight announcements that were broken or confirmed by MMA Junkie or officially announced by the promotions from Oct. 28-Nov. 3.

UFC 309, New York, Nov. 16

.

Lightweight: With Charlie Campbell out, James Llontop (14-4 MMA, 0-2 UFC) steps in to fight Mauricio Ruffy (10-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) (Te La Cante MMA)

Heavyweight: Jhonata Diniz (8-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC) vs. Marcin Tybura (25-9 MMA, 12-8 UFC)

UFC Fight Night, Tampa, Fla., Dec. 14

.

Featherweight: Fernando Padilla (16-5 MMA, 2-1 UFC) vs. Sean Woodson (12-1-1 MMA, 6-1-1 UFC) (ESPN Deportes)

Lightweight: Michael Johnson (22-19 MMA, 14-15 UFC) vs. Ottman Azaitar (13-2 MMA, 2-2 UFC)

Bantamweight: With Said Nurmagomedov out, Adrian Yanez (17-5 MMA, 6-2 UFC) steps in to fight Daniel Marcos (16-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC) (X user JT_Lines)

Welterweight: Joaquin Buckley (20-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) vs. Ian Machado Garry (15-0 MMA, 8-0 UFC)

UFC Fight Night, Las Vegas, Jan. 11

Jun 24, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Sedriques Dumas (blue gloves) celebrates after he defeats Cody Brundage (red gloves) fights in a middleweight bout during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Middleweight: Sedriques Dumas (10-2 MMA, 3-2 UFC) vs. Zachary Reese (8-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC) (Octagon Update)

UFC 311, TBA, Jan. 18

Johnny Walker

Light heavyweight: Bogdan Guskov (16-3 MMA, 2-1 UFC) vs. Johnny Walker (21-9 MMA, 7-6 UFC) (Octagon Update)

Women’s bantamweight: Ailin Perez (11-2 MMA, 4-1 UFC) vs. Karol Rosa (18-6 MMA, 7-3 UFC) (Gaston Reyno)

Bantamweight: Raoni Barcelos (18-5 MMA, 7-4 UFC) vs. Payton Talbott (9-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC) (MMA Fighting)

UFC Fight Night, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 1

.

Heavyweight: Sergei Pavlovich (18-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (15-5 MMA, 9-5 UFC) (MMA Mania)

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Matchup Roundup: New UFC, PFL, Bellator fights announced in the past week (Oct. 28-Nov. 3)