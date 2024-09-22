Match report: Man United Women 3-0 West Ham United women



Manchester United women got their 2024/25 campaign off to a flying start yesterday as they thumped West Ham 3-0 at Old Trafford.

Terland nearly opened the scoring early on and was unlucky not to get off the mark when her header was cleared off the line after a goal looked certain.

After a nervy West Ham’s Emma Harries picked up a yellow card in the 26th minute, Geyse opened the scoring two minutes later, getting on the end of a long pass forward, winning a tussle on the goalline and coolly slotting it home with her left foot.

West Ham felt the Brazilian had fouled Camila Sáez to win the ball but their claims were waved away by the referee.

Geyse was a handful throughout the first half in particular and was unlucky not to add a second after she smashed a sumptuous overhead kick against the crossbar.

Leah Galton added the second just before half time, cutting inside onto her right foot before powering it expertly beyond the reach of Szemic.

But the star of the show was undoubtedly Grace Clinton, who finally made her debut for the Red Devils after loan spells at Bristol City and Spurs.

Clinton impressed as one of two number 10’s in an unusual but effective formation set out by manager Mark Skinner.

United’s number 8 worked her socks off and got her reward in the 53rd minute when she found herself unmarked and got her head onto a sumptuous cross from Lisa Naalsund to make it 3-0 and clinch all three points for United.

After the match, the 21 year old admitted it was the perfect debut.

“Dreams come true don’t they?” she said. “Debuts don’t get better than this.

“It was a good game but I think there’s a lot more to come.”

On the goal, she said:

“To be honest, I’m not really thinking much, just know the area that I need to go and just head it down … We’ve been practising it in training but that’s just an unbelievable ball from Lisa, she just hit it perfectly.”

United are back in action on Sunday when they travel to Liverpool to face Everton.

Feature image Ben Roberts via Getty Images







