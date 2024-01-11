Masters snooker LIVE: Ronnie O’Sullivan faces Barry Hawkins in mouth-watering quarter-final
Ronnie O’Sullivan is back on the snooker baize this afternoon as he continues his Masters campaign with a fascinating quarter-final against Barry Hawkins at Alexandra Palace.
O’Sullivan is gunning for a record-extending eighth Masters title this week and will be roared on by a raucous and partisan sell-out London crowd that always vociferously gets behind ‘The Rocket’.
The 48-year-old could only watch as Ding Junhui made just the fourth maximum 147 break in Masters history in his first-round encounter but still roared into the last eight with a 6-3 triumph to book an encounter against Hawkins.
O’Sullivan has completely dominated the head-to-head record between the pair, winning 16 of the 18 matches between them and only losing once since a 5-3 defeat in their first-ever meeting at the 2002 Scottish Open – that being an epic 13-12 loss in the last 16 of the 2016 World Championship. He memorably beat Hawkins 18-12 in the 2013 World Championship final, before triumphing again in the following year’s semi-final at the Crucible, while the 2016 Masters final also saw ‘The Rocket’ come out on top 10-1.
Follow live coverage of the mouth-watering quarter-final below:
Ronnie O’Sullivan v Barry Hawkins – live updates
Hawkins cruised past out-of-form Neil Robertson 6-3 in his opening match
