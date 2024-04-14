Masters 2024 live updates: Sunday leaderboard, final round tee times

It's Sunday at the Masters. Does it get any better than this?

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler has his sights set on a second green jacket. The 2022 Masters champ shot a 1-under 71 Saturday to take a one-shot lead into Sunday's final round. Scheffler (7 under) leads Collin Morikawa (6 under) and Max Homa (5 under) atop the leaderboard.

Tiger Woods will not be among those in contention on Sunday. After making history with a 24th consecutive made cut at Augusta, Woods struggled mightily in the third round Saturday, carding his worst Masters round ever by shooting a 10-over 82.

USA TODAY Sports will provide you with highlights and live updates on the third round, Tiger Woods' status, the leaderboard and more throughout the day. Follow along:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Masters 2024 live updates: Sunday tee times, leaderboard and more