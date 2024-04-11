The Masters 2024 LIVE: Odds, tee times and latest updates as storms threaten to delay start at Augusta

Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are two of the favourites to win the Masters this week (Getty Images)

The first men’s golf major of the year has arrived as the best players in the world descend on Augusta National for The Masters, although storms are threatening to delay the start of day one.

Twelve months after pulling on the famous green jacket for the first time following an emotional victory dedicated to his hero Seve Ballesteros, Jon Rahm returns to defend his title with intrigue added by his blockbuster defection to the breakaway LIV Golf series.

Negotiations continue between the PGA Tour and LIV’s Saudi Arabian backers over a possible partnership but, for now, all eyes will be on the course as Rahm and his fellow rebels such as the always-dangerous Brooks Koepka take on those who have remained on Tour. They include the likes of 2022 winner and this year’s dominant player Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy in pursuit of a career grand slam and the Augusta-suited Jordan Spieth.

Golf legend Tiger Woods is set to play and says he’s targeting “one more green jacket” to take him to 16 major titles despite the pain he faces on the vast majority of shots at Augusta.

Follow live coverage of all the action below

The Masters 2024 - live updates

The 2024 Masters begins at Augusta National this afternoon

Play is due to start at 1pm BST but storms in the area are threatening a delay

Round 1 tee times

PREVIEW: Golf’s civil war casts long shadow as Rory McIlroy aims to finally slay Masters demon

Jon Rahm is defending the title he won last year and Tiger Woods is playing through the pain

Masters tee times - round one

09:29 , Luke Baker

Rory McIlroy will tee off alongside world No 1 Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele as the Masters gets underway today, as champion Jon Rahm begins his defence of the green jacket alongside Matt Fitzpatrick.

Selected Masters round one tee times

(All times BST)

First group - 1300: Erik van Rooyen, Jake Knapp

1348: Gary Woodland, Thorbjorn Olsen, Bryson DeChambeau

1436: Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka, Tony Finau

1518: Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas

1530: Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap

1542: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

1554: Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith

1800: Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon, Tyrrell Hatton

1824: Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa

1836: Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim

1848: Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Åberg, Sahith Theegala

Final group - 1900: Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood

Golf’s civil war casts long shadow as Rory McIlroy aims to finally slay Masters demon

09:20 , Luke Baker

Sometimes in sport, it’s the near miss, followed by the bravery of getting up to go again, only to miss out once more that leaves the most indelible emotional mark. The repeated hope and optimism, crushed every time, often in increasingly cruel ways, until there are no more chances left.

Maybe this will be the year that Jimmy White finally wins the World Snooker Championship...? Or the England men’s football team finally win another major tournament...? Or Ireland finally make it past a Rugby World Cup quarter-final...?

Or Rory McIlroy finally wins the Masters to complete a career grand slam...?

Read Luke Baker’s full preview ahead of day one of the Masters:

Golf’s civil war casts long shadow as Rory McIlroy aims to finally slay Masters demon

The Masters weather forecast as storms set to disrupt opening round at Augusta

09:09 , Luke Baker

Sadly, some bad news to bring you first up - the weather isn’t playing ball in Georgia.

The start of the 2024 Masters tournament is set to be disrupted by storms and adverse weather ahead of the opening tee off time at Augusta National on Thursday.

Heavy overnight and early morning rain is expected to soak the course after three dry practice days with conditions predicted to worsen from 6am local time or 11am in the UK.

On Wednesday tournament organisers released a statement on The Masters’ website which reads: “Due to forecasted weather on Thursday, we have decided to delay all gate openings in the morning. All Masters free parking will be closed until further notice while gate openings are delayed. Further updates will be shared no later than 5am via Masters.com and social channels.”

The Masters weather forecast as storms set to disrupt opening round at Augusta

The Masters 2024

09:08 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of The 2024 Masters from Augusta.

The first men’s golf major of the year gets underway today and we’re here to bring you all the action from what promises to be a fascinating tournament.

As ever, there are so many storylines competing for attention at the event, so stick with us and we’ll bring you everything that matters.