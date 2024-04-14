Masters 2024 Leaderboard: Live updates, scores for golf leaders Sunday at Augusta National

Round 2: Bryson DeChambeau reacts after hitting out of the gallery on hole No. 16.

We are only a few hours away from the winner of the 88th edition of The Masters at Augusta National receives the prestigious green jacket.

After an impressive 7-under 65 lead in Round 1, Bryson DeChambeau continued his momentum and finished in a three-way with Max Homa and Scottie Scheffler to tie for the top spot after Round 2 with a 6-under lead.

Scheffler took control on Saturday, posting a 1-under-71 to take a one stroke lead. Collin Morikawa had one of the best scores of the day with a 3-under-69 to move into second. DeChambeau double bogeyed at the 15th hole end up with a 3-over-75, his worst score of the 2024 Masters so far, to drop to fifth at 3-under.

Tiger Woods' even-par 72 on Friday ensured he'd make the cut for a record 24th consecutive Masters. But that good form ran out on Saturday as Woods finished the day tied for 52nd after a 10-over-82.

All eyes are on Scheffler to see if he can hold on to win his second green jacket in three years over a potential first-time winner like Homa, Morikawa, or Masters debutante Ludvig Åberg.

The 2024 Masters Leaderboard 2024:

1. Scottie Scheffler (-7)

2. Collin Morikawa (-6)

3. Max Homa (-5)

4. Ludvig Åberg (-4)

5. Bryson DeChambeau (-3)

T-6. Xander Schauffele (-2)

T-6. Nicolai Højgaard (-2)

T-6. Cameron Davis (-2)

T-9. Tommy Fleetwood (-1)

T-9. Cameron Smith (-1)

T-9. Byeong Hun An (-1)

T-9. Cameron Young (-1)

Augusta, Georgia weather: Day 4 Sunday

Golfers playing in the final round of the Masters this year will enjoy nice weather on Sunday. Forecasts say it will be sunny all day in Augusta with a low temperature of 59 degrees (Fahrenheit) at first tee and peak at 84 degrees around 5 p.m. ET.

The 2024 Masters Tournament morning tee times: Day 4 Sunday

Group 1 tees-off at 9:15 a.m. ET: Adam Hadwin, Vijay Singh

Group 2 tees-off at 9:25 a.m. ET: Jake Knapp, Grayson Murray

Group 3 tees-off at 9:35 a.m. ET: Neal Shipley, Tiger Woods

Group 4 tees-off at 9:45 a.m. ET: Tom Kim, Denny McCarthy

Group 5 tees-off at 9:55 a.m. ET: Kurt Kitayama, Thorbjørn Olesen

Group 6 tees-off at 10:05 a.m. ET: Erik van Rooyen, Eric Cole

Group 7 tees-off at 10:15 a.m. ET: José María Olazábal, Camilo Villegas

Group 8 tees-off at 10:25 a.m. ET: Russell Henley, Jason Day

Group 9 tees-off at 10:35 a.m. ET: Keegan Bradley, Min Woo Lee

Group 10 tees-off at 10:45 a.m. ET: Si Woo Kim, J.T. Poston

Group 11 tees-off at 11:05 a.m. ET: Corey Conners, Brooks Koepka

Group 12 tees-off at 11:15 a.m. ET: Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry

Group 13 tees-off at 11:25 a.m. ET: Taylor Moore, Sahith Theegala

Group 14 tees-off at 11:35 a.m. ET: Akshay Bhatia, Harris English

Group 15 tees-off at 11:45 a.m. ET: Jon Rahm, Tony Finau

Group 16 tees-off at 11:55 a.m. ET: Hideki Matsuyama, Luke List

Group 17 tees-off at 12:05 p.m. ET: Ryan Fox, Rickie Fowler

Group 18 tees-off at 12:25 p.m. ET: Danny Willett, Adam Scott

Group 19 tees-off at 12:35 p.m. ET: Will Zalatoris, Tyrrell Hatton

Group 20 tees-off at 12:45 p.m. ET: Rory McIlroy, Joaquin Niemann

Group 21 tees-off at 12:55 p.m. ET: Matthieu Pavon, Sepp Straka

Group 22 tees-off at 1:05 p.m. ET: Matt Fitzpatrick, Patrick Reed

Group 23 tees-off at 1:15 p.m. ET: Adam Schenk, Chris Kirk

Group 24 tees-off at 1:25 p.m. ET: Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover

Group 25 tees-off at 1:45 p.m. ET: Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood

Group 26 tees-off at 1:55 p.m. ET: Byeong Hun An, Cameron Smith

Group 27 tees-off at 2:05 p.m. ET: Cameron Davis, Nicolai Højgaard

Group 28 tees-off at 2:15 p.m. ET: Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele

Group 29 tees-off at 2:25 p.m. ET: Max Homa, Ludvig Åberg

Group 30 tees-off at 2:35 p.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa

The 2024 Masters Tournament schedule and how to watch

Round 4: Sunday, April 14

Starting at 10:00 a.m. ET

TV coverage: 2:00-7:00 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Streaming: CBSSports.com (simulcast), Paramount+ (simulcast), CBS Sports app (simulcast)

How to watch: Catch Day 4 of the 2024 Masters Tournament with a free trial of Paramount+

