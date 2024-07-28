Mason Mount stands out as Manchester United suffer 2-1 pre-season loss vs. Arsenal



Manchester United suffered a 2-1 loss vs. Arsenal at the end of regular time in the club’s first pre-season clash of the US tour.

United took the lead just 10 minutes in, courtesy of Rasmus Hojlund. The Danish striker showed some great physicality to hold off Ayden Heaven and guide the ball past the Arsenal goalkeeper.

The Gunners restored parity in the 26th minute of proceedings after Gabriel Jesus blindsided Harry Amass to tap it in from close range.

Second-half substitute Gabriel Martinelli got the better of James Scanlon and Will Fish to grab Arsenal’s second at SoFi Stadium.

There were a number of decent performances from Erik ten Hag’s men but the one who stood out was Mason Mount.

Mount was named in the starting XI as part of a midfield trio also consisting of Toby Collyer and Casemiro. The England international injected energy into the midfield and occupied some nice positions between the lines that helped United offensively.

Mount had a chance to score when Amad Diallo set him up, but he couldn’t find the target and missed the opportunity to cap off an otherwise sensational performance.

During the time he was on the pitch, Mount had 23 touches of the ball to his name and successfully delivered 14 of the 16 passes he attempted, managing a pass accuracy of 88%. Two of his passes were key passes.

He tried to find his teammates with three long balls and connected with his intended target on all three occasions.

The United No. 7 was very good defensively. He won five of the seven ground duels he delved into.

Mount was required to contest a challenge in the air, but he was outmatched.

The 25-year-old drew in three fouls. He made one interception and put in twice as many tackles.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

Mount and United return to action on Thursday when they face La Liga side Real Betis.







