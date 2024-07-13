Mason Greenwood: Napoli and AS Roma join the race to sign Manchester United striker

Mason Greenwood: Napoli and AS Roma join the race to sign Manchester United striker



Napoli have emerged as a serious contender for Manchester United winger Mason Greenwood, complicating his potential move to Marseille.

La Gazzetta dello Sport claim, Napoli contacted United two days ago to express their interest and assess the current status of Greenwood’s transfer situation.

Greenwood, who impressed on loan at Getafe last season with 33 appearances, 8 goals, and 6 assists, has been the subject of intense interest from multiple clubs.

Lazio have been pursuing Greenwood with an offer of €20 million plus 50% of any future resale value, and even sent an emissary to England to negotiate.

Marseille have also tabled a €30 million bid and are awaiting the player’s response.

Additionally, Roma have expressed a keen interest in Greenwood, adding to the competition for his signature.

Despite Napoli’s recent struggles, Greenwood is reportedly enthusiastic about the prospect of joining the Azzurri under Antonio Conte. However, Napoli must offload at least two players, including Victor Osimhen, to make room for the English winger.

This creates a crowded and competitive environment for securing Greenwood’s signature.

Lazio face increasing pressure as Napoli’s entry into the fray turns the transfer battle into an auction.

Claudio Lotito’s club recently upped their offer to €22-23 million with the potential to reach €25 million, plus 50% of any future resale.

Greenwood has been offered a contract worth €3.5 million per season by Lazio, slightly less than Marseille’s offer of €4 million net.

In Rome, Greenwood would be seen as a key player for Lazio’s rebuild following the departures of Milinkovic, Luis Alberto, Felipe Anderson, and Immobile.

He has been offered the coveted number 10 shirt, although Zaccagni is also vying for it.

Roma, meanwhile, have been monitoring the situation quietly but are prepared to make a move at the right moment.

Despite his initial request to wait until yesterday, Greenwood has extended his decision period until Monday, acknowledging the rapidly changing dynamics.

Man United are likely to favour the highest bid, while Marseille’s interest remains strong despite public opposition to the signing.

Greenwood’s decision will be crucial, as Napoli’s late involvement adds significant intrigue to the saga.

Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.

