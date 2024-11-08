Mason Greenwood encouraged to sue Manchester United after Benjamin Mendy case

Mason Greenwood is being encouraged to sue Manchester United after Benjamin Mendy successfully sued their rivals Man City.

According to The Sun, legal sources say there could be “potential implications” following Mendy’s case.

A tribunal ruled City acted unlawfully when they spotted paying Mendy’s wages in 2021.

Mendy is set to pocket £9m after his wages were withheld after he was charged with rape and sexual assault.

Mendy’s case was turned on its head when he was later cleared.

As for Greenwood, it is understood that his entourage are still unhappy with United’s decision to get rid of him six months after the charges were dropped by the Crown Prosecution Services.

The reason for their frustration supposedly stems from a belief it affected Greenwood’s earning ability and attractiveness to sponsors such as Nike, who ditched him after he was arrested.

However, it is worth noting that Nike made that decision without United’s input. They didn’t want Greenwood representing their brand anymore.

The report adds that United are prepared for legal action if Greenwood decided to try to launch a case. This means they were watching the Mendy case closely and expected a knock off effect.

“This is something that has been on the cards ever since criminal charges against Mason were dropped,” a source said.

“The club has noted the Mendy case and the potential implications it has for them.

“But the two cases are fundamentally different.

“Mendy was suspended without pay by City, whilst Mason was suspended on full pay.

“If he were to launch legal action it would be for a loss of potential earnings.

“He was one of the hottest prospects in Europe.

“His suspension destroyed it all in an instant.”

The source added: “He could also claim for damage to his mental health.

“The Mendy case has emboldened those around Greenwood.

“They feel he was unfairly treated.

“But the club sought legal advice at every single stage and is prepared should he go through with it.”

It says a lot about the Greenwood’s people that they are still focused on United rather than their client’s playing career in France, after he joined Marseille in the summer.

Greenwood has enjoyed a decent start to life in France too.

But it sounds like his representatives are looking to guarantee some early coin. Talk about burning bridges, or have they been burnt already?

