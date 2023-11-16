“The Masked Singer”'s Biggest and Furriest Costume Ever Enters the Competition as a Wildcard on “Trolls” Night

Anteater, Candelabra and Donut returned to the stage on Wednesday's episode to continue fighting for the Golden Mask trophy

Michael Becker / FOX 'The Masked Singer' contestants Anteater, Donut and Candelabra

Warning: This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of The Masked Singer.

Trolls took over The Masked Singer on Wednesday, and stars Branch and Poppy kicked off the night by dancing along to the new *NSYNC song “Better Place.”

The performances got underway with Anteater.

“I wrestled in high school and was so good I could’ve gone to college for it, but I needed more,” Anteater teased in their clue package that also included a lost and found and watermelon.

Anteater said they “drove race cars, earned a competition license and, like a boss, I raced all over America and the U.K.”

Anteater put their spin on the Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It that Way.”

Michael Becker / FOX Anteater performing on 'The Masked Singer' season 10.

“You can really feel that pain in his voice,” judge Robin Thicke told Anteater.

Branch and Poppy found an additional clue for Anteater: a Hall of Fame star. “I guess the Trolls might just know something about the Hall of Fame,” Anteater said.

The panel, which also includes Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger, suggested Anteater might be Bob Dylan, John Cougar Mellencamp, Willie Nelson, Bob Seger or Paul Simon.

Candelabra lit up the stage next.

“Growing up, I had to be tough,” Candelabra said in their clue package. “My mom was in and out of my life and I was on my own a lot until some family friends took me in.”

The package showed a black dancing shoes, a ring box with a question mark, butterflies and a castle before Candelabra sang “All My Life” by K-Ci and JoJo..

Michael Becker / FOX Candelabra performing on 'The Masked Singer' season 10.

“I feel like I know this person,” host Nick Cannon said.

Branch and Poppy discovered tea cups that said “real” and “tea” for Candelabra’s extra clue.

“I want you to know that on and off the camera, I’m keeping it 100 real,” Candelabra said.

Keyshia Cole and Ashanti arose as options for Candelabra.

Donut proceeded to sweeten up the night.

“I’ve gotten to live out a billion dreams,” Donut said in their clue package, which additionally featured a comic book and No. 1 on a director’s cut. “From movies to music to marrying my soul mate, life has been pretty sweet.”

Michael Becker / FOX Donut performing on 'The Masked Singer' season 10.

Donut shared that the death of his wife, with whom he owned a studio, “has left a huge whole in my heart.”

“Most days I just feel lost, but I try to honor her memory by doing something brave,” Donut said.

Donut sang “I Do (Cherish You)” by 98 Degrees, and Thicke, 46, called it “so powerful and so beautiful.”

Seasoning served as Donut’s extra clue because “I am well-seasoned and I have been enjoyed by several generations,” the confection explained.

The judges thought Donut might be Engelbert Humperdinck, Tom Jones, Liam Neeson or Stanley Tucci.

New wildcard contestant Cuddle Monster — The Masked Singer’s biggest and furriest costume ever — closed out the competition.

Cuddle Monster admitted in his clue package that he “was definitely a wild child” and “grew up in a beautiful, but sometimes violent place, but lucky for me, I got out because of my passion, a generational talent.”

Michael Becker / FOX Cuddle Monster performing on 'The Masked Singer' season 10.

The clue package displayed a bride, sneakers, boxing gloves and the Charging Bull.

“I was self-destructive during the peak of my career,” Cuddle Monster said, adding that he “learned the tools to tame rage through meditation and positive energy.”

Cuddle Monster covered New Kids on the Block’s “You Got It (The Right Stuff)” and received “world champ” as an additional clue.

“This clue should shed light on who I am,” Cuddle Monster said.

The panelists threw out NBA players Draymond Green, Shaquille O'Neal and Dennis Rodman as possibilities for Cuddle Monster.

After Cannon, 43, asked the studio audience to vote for their favorite performer of the night, he revealed that Anteater and Cuddle Monster received the fewest votes and would face off in the Smackdown. They each tackled Justin Timberlake’s Trolls anthem “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” and the judges ultimately picked Anteater to move forward in the competition.



When Cuddle Monster unmasked, he did turn out to be an NBA player, but not one who the panel guessed. Instead, Metta World Peace appeared under the fuzzy outfit.

Michael Becker / FOX; Allen Berezovsky/Getty Metta World Peace as Cuddle Monster on 'The Masked Singer'

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

