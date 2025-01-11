Mashburn leads Temple against Rice after 22-point showing

Temple Owls (9-6, 1-1 AAC) at Rice Owls (11-5, 2-1 AAC)

Houston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -1; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Temple visits Rice after Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 22 points in Temple's 80-79 loss to the East Carolina Pirates.

The Rice Owls have gone 6-1 at home. Rice has a 4-4 record against teams over .500.

The Temple Owls are 1-1 against AAC opponents. Temple is third in the AAC scoring 79.3 points per game and is shooting 45.2%.

Rice averages 69.3 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 74.5 Temple allows. Temple averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Rice allows.

The Rice Owls and Temple Owls face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Broadnax is shooting 45.8% and averaging 13.4 points for the Rice Owls.

William Settle is averaging 11.8 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Temple Owls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rice Owls: 6-4, averaging 68.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Temple Owls: 6-4, averaging 79.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press