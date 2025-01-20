Maryland reserve Bri McDaniel out for season with torn ACL in her right knee

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Maryland lost reserve guard Bri McDaniel for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL in her right knee, the team announced Monday.

The junior suffered the injury last Tuesday against Minnesota at the end of the first quarter when she went for a layup but fell awkwardly and had to be carried off the court.

“We are so sad for Bri. She brings a competitive fire and passion every time she steps on the court and I know she will continue to pour that into her teammates,” Maryland coach Brenda Frese said. “She will have incredible support from our Maryland family and her amazing family back home. We will be with her every step of the way and I know she will attack her recovery and rehab to come back stronger than ever.”

McDaniel had been averaging 10.6 points, 2.4 assists and 2.1 rebounds off the bench.

“To all my fans and friends I just want to say thank you for all your support, love and prayers," McDaniel wrote on social media. "Due to an ACL tear in my right knee I won't be able to play the rest of the season, but don't worry ya'll, the comeback is coming soon 24 out.”

McDaniel was on the bench the team's game against No. 7 Texas on Monday at the Coretta Scott King Classic.

Doug Feinberg, The Associated Press