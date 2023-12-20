Mary Earps named BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023

England and Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps has been voted the BBC Sports Personality of the Year for 2023.

She becomes the second women's footballer to pick up the prize, a year after England team-mate Beth Mead. Retired England cricketer Stuart Broad, who like Earps hails from Nottingham, finished second in the vote, while world heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson was third.

"First of all I’d like to say how humbled I am to be on a list of such incredible athletes," she said. "I’ve really enjoyed hearing your stories tonight and I’ve really loved hearing your stories tonight. congratulations to you all.

“Thanks for voting for me, everyone who voted for me; I probably should have said that first. For me, this is the ultimate all-round sporting accolade and this is just … wow.

"It’s not been the easiest journey and I wouldn’t be where I am today without having a number of incredible people in my corner, so I’d just like to say thank you to them.”

The 30-year-old was a key part of the Lionesses side which reached the Women's World Cup final in the summer, and won FIFA's Golden Glove award for the best goalkeeper at the tournament.

Earps saved a penalty from Spain's Jenni Hermoso in the final, but the Lionesses were unable to add to their 2022 European crown as they slipped to a 1-0 defeat in Sydney.

In 2021 Earps' international career was at a crossroads, having not played for her country since November 2019. However, she was included in the first England squad Sarina Wiegman named in September 2021 and has gone from strength to strength since.

Earps was one of Wiegman's vital lieutenants as the Lionesses won the Euros in 2022, and she secured her place in the public's affection as she danced on the table in celebration during a press conference after the final victory over Germany at Wembley.

Last season Earps kept 14 clean sheets as Manchester United finished second in the Women's Super League. She also drew praise after she spoke out about sportswear manufacturer Nike's failure to offer an England goalkeeper's replica jersey for sale before the World Cup.

Sixteen-year-old snowboarder Mia Brookes won the Young Sports Personality prize (PA)

Earps' success on Tuesday night made her the third successive female winner of the award, after US Open champion Emma Raducanu in 2021 and Mead in 2022.

Wheelchair tennis player Alfie Hewett, jockey Frankie Dettori and golf star Rory McIlroy were the three other sports luminaries who made it on to the shortlist for the prestigious prize.

Manchester City's treble-winning campaign was recognised as they won the Team of the Year prize. Star striker Erling Haaland, who scored 52 goals as the Blues dominated at home and in Europe, won the World Sport Star of the Year award and City manager Pep Guardiola was named coach of the year.

Sir Kenny Dalglish, who played and managed with great distinction at Liverpool, was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award at Tuesday night's ceremony in Salford.

Sir Kenny Dalglish was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award. (PA)

Dalglish, who won nine titles with Celtic before moving to Merseyside in 1977, scored 172 goals in 515 appearances for the Reds. He enjoyed great success as a player, including scoring the winner in the 1978 European Cup final. In 1985 he took over from Joe Fagan as manager of the club, initially while continuing to play, winning three further league titles. He then went on to win the Premier League title with Blackburn in 1995.

Fatima Whitbread, the 1987 world javelin champion, won the Helen Rollason Award. Whitbread was abandoned as a baby and spent the first 14 years of her life in children's homes before being adopted by javelin coach Margaret Whitbread. Since retiring, Whitbread has worked with various charities assisting and guiding children who had a similar experience to her.

Sixteen-year-old snowboarder Mia Brookes won the Young Sports Personality prize, while Desmond Smith, a grassroots sports coach from Sheffield, won the Unsung Hero award.

Additional reporting by Press Association.