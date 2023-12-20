Mary Earps collects Sports Personality award in £1,460 lingerie-inspired dress

Earps was announced as the winner of Tuesday night's award, ahead of Stuart Broad and Katarina Johnson-Thompson - WireImage/Mike Marsland

Just when you thought Mary Earps’ contribution to fashion in 2023 couldn’t be surpassed by her victory in persuading Nike to sell her Lionesses goalkeeper shirt so young fans could emulate her, she arrives at the Sports Personality of the Year awards wearing a lingerie-inspired ‘revenge’ dress, writes Bethan Holt.

Created to look like a pair of knickers and corset peeping out from a sleek black maxi skirt, Earps’ £1,460 gown is a creation by Georgia-born, London-based designer David Koma.

Celebrities wearing revealing dresses has become so par for the course they often don’t raise an eyebrow, but from Earps – a woman usually seen in logo-emblazoned sportswear and trainers – this contrast with her usual kit feels like a brilliant statement of daring and confidence laced with perhaps a soupcon of ‘look who came out on top’ attitude. Or as she put it herself in an interview with Sky News at the weekend; “I think from that, collectively, we’ve really changed the world.”

Earps on the red carpet before Tuesday evening's ceremony - WireImage/Mike Marsland

Her look calls to mind Elizabeth Hurley’s Versace safety pin dress and the revealing LBD Princess Diana wore on the night Charles confessed his infidelity to the world, both outfits which have become iconic thanks to the way they delivered a message of self-possession for the women wearing them.

Equally, 30-year-old Earps’ gown puts us in no doubt as to her awareness that this has been her year and she’s going to celebrate every moment of marking that. If there’s also a sense of this being a victory lap after her off-pitch fight for equal recognition for goalkeepers, then so be it.

Koma describes his designs as “sculptural and sensual pieces created to instil confidence and empower”. He is also no stranger to creating a dress with the potential to go viral: Beyonce, Anne Hathaway and Rita Ora have all worn his designs.

This isn’t the first sign that Earps’ focus on the pitch has translated to an appetite for being adventurous on the red carpet. In November she wore a scarlet mini-dress with bow-adorned opera gloves to Vogue’s Forces for Change event while the mood was more boho-chic in a floaty floral Burberry maxi dress at GQ’s Men of the Year awards.

