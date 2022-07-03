Marvel's Jeff Bridges has future of Disney's The Old Man revealed beyond season 1

The Old Man has just premiered on Disney+ and has already been given a second season order.

The thriller series which stars Kingsman: The Golden Circle actor Jeff Bridges, The Crown's John Lithgow, Tell Me Your Secrets' Amy Brenneman, and Search Party's Alia Shawkat, premiered on June 16 on the streaming service.

The Old Man is based on Thomas Perry's bestselling book and follows Dan Chase (Bridges), who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid. When an assassin arrives to try and take him out, the old man learns that he must reconcile his past to ensure his future.

With his hiding place discovered, the FBI's Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Harold Harper (Lithgow) is called on to hunt him down because of his complicated past with the rogue fugitive.

"Jonathan E. Steinberg, Dan Shotz and Warren Littlefield have done a fantastic job with The Old Man, which delivers on the powerful intrigue and breathtaking action of Thomas Perry's book," said FX Entertainment President Eric Schrier.

"The stellar cast led by Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow, Amy Brenneman and Alia Shawkat is really connecting with audiences and we are excited to get to work on season two with our colleagues at 20th Television and this fantastic team."

Producers 20th Television were also impressed with the news that there will be a follow-up season.

"This terrific series has had a long journey to the air, which makes the reaction from critics and audiences these past few weeks all the sweeter," said Karey Burke, President of 20th Television. "But the truth is, no one who has worked on it these past three years is surprised it's resonating so deeply."

The Old Man is now streaming on Disney+ in the UK.

