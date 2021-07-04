  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Legendary broadcaster Marv Albert says farewell as 55-year career comes to an end

Jack Baer
·Writer
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Eastern Conference finals are over, and Marv Albert has officially called the last game of a legendary 55-year broadcasting career.

The TNT play-by-play man announced in May he planned to retire at the conclusion of the Eastern Conference finals, the final games on TNT's NBA schedule. He has held firm on those plans, so that meant it was time to say goodbye after the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Atlanta Hawks in six games.

Since 1967, Albert's voice has been a fixture of New York Knicks and national NBA games, as well as football, hockey, boxing, horse racing and tennis. His career spanned seven decades and the careers of players including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, not to mention his current co-workers Reggie Miller, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal.

Marv Albert says goodbye

Miller, Albert's color commentator, led the farewell following Game 6, with a montage of Albert's career playing as the man reflected on his career:

Albert's farewell:

"With tonight's game winding down, I'm thinking 'Well, this is it. My last broadcast.' And all that's going through my mind is I have been so fortunate to be doing this for 55 years. Doing what I love, having a front-row seat for so many of the iconic moments of sports history.

"Doing it throughout the years with people who are at the top of their game, brilliant at their craft — Reggie, it's such a pleasure working with you. You're a Hall of Famer as a player, as a broadcaster and as a person. Our gifted people in the truck, producer Tom Heitz and director Andrew Greathouse, statistician Brian Taylor, production crew, our fantastic camera people. Love to mention all the names, but time does not allow.

"I wish I were starting all over again. It has been such a joy. So for the last time, thanks so much for watching. I'm Marv Albert, saying 'Thank you, and good night.'"

In an interview with the "Inside the NBA" crew after the game, Albert said he planned to spend his retirement traveling with his wife Heather (to the dismay of their two pugs) and see his four children and eight grandchildren, as well as plenty of television binging, reading and working out.

"I don't think I'll have any problem filling the time, although once October and November roll around, I'm sure I will miss the fact that I'm not getting ready to call games," Albert said.

Once he was off the air, all that was left was a standing ovation from the Atlanta crowd:

More from Yahoo Sports:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Khris Middleton leads Giannis-less Bucks to first NBA Finals since 1974

    The Bucks and Suns will meet in the NBA Finals.

  • Canada's structural issues prove fatal as Olympic hopes die

    Making the Olympics and eventually medalling has been Canada's stated goal for over a decade, and still it eludes them.

  • Kane carries England past Ukraine, into Euro 2020 semifinals

    England is going back home, with something to play for.

  • Springer homers again, Blue Jays hand Rays 5th loss in a row

    Toronto is gaining ground on Tampa in the standings.

  • Facing elimination in Cup final, Canadiens desperate to rediscover winning formula

    Dominique Ducharme has been here before.

  • President Joe Biden on Sha'Carri Richardson's marijuana suspension: 'The rules are the rules'

    The 100-meter dash winner at the U.S. Olympic trials is out of the event.

  • The chasm between the Lightning and Canadiens is real

    The Tampa Bay Lightning are on the verge of defending as Stanley Cup champions, taking a 3-0 series lead over the Montreal Canadiens with a 6-3 victory Friday night.

  • Public litigation of the Trevor Bauer assault allegations is miserable and unavoidable

    The sports world is not equipped to handle the conversations sparked by the allegations against Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer.

  • Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal shares emotions of hitting first MLB home run

    Santiago Espinal went deep for the first time in his MLB career and was really feeling the love from his teammates in the dugout afterwards.

  • Fans say seeing Habs at home in final a once in a lifetime experience

    Even with the arena at a fraction of its capacity and despite their team trailing for more than 58 minutes, the fans at Montreal's Bell Centre were never quiet on Friday night.

  • Denmark beats Czech Republic to reach Euro 2020 semifinals

    Denmark's journey at the European Championship is headed to London.

  • Lightning continue to out-class Canadiens in Stanley Cup Final

    The Lightning are one win away from defending their Stanley Cup.

  • Choiniere's 1st MLS goal helps Montreal beat Inter Miami 1-0

    HARRISON, N.J. — Mathieu Choiniere's smile said it all. The homegrown CF Montreal player was grinning from ear to ear after scoring his first Major League Soccer goal in a 1-0 triumph over Inter Miami Saturday night at Red Bull Arena. That smile carried over all the way to his post-game press conference. "It's been a long time since I'm working on this goal," Choiniere told reporters. "Just a big relief. I'm feeling very great. "I've been waiting for that goal for a long time. I worked hard and

  • Kemp's sacrifice fly lifts A's over Red Sox 7-6 in 12

    OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Tony Kemp hit a game-winning sacrifice fly to cap a three-run 12th inning, and the Oakland Athletics rallied past the Boston Red Sox 7-6 on Saturday to snap their eight-game winning streak. Sean Murphy and Seth Brown singled to start the bottom of the 12th before Jed Lowrie's tying double off Matt Andriese (2-3), who couldn’t close out a game that lasted 4 hours, 24 minutes. “It was the most spirited game of the year,” said A's manager Bob Melvin, whose club had lost two i

  • MLB betting: Fade Padres' Blake Snell on the Fourth of July?

    The San Diego starter faces the Phillies on the road, where he sports a 10.36 ERA.

  • The NBA Finals are set: Milwaukee vs. Phoenix for the title

    The two regular-season games between Milwaukee and Phoenix this season fit the same script. Both were extremely high scoring. Both went down to the wire. Both saw Phoenix win by a single point, with a free throw by Devin Booker ending up as the game winner each time. There was also this: Giannis Antetokounmpo couldn’t be guarded in either game. And now, it’s the Bucks and Suns — forever tied together after Milwaukee won a 1969 coin flip after the teams' first seasons for Lew Alcindor — in the NB

  • Argentina beats Ecuador at Copa, plays Colombia in semifinal

    RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Lionel Messi scored his 76th international goal and is now only one shy of Pele for the South American record as Argentina beat Ecuador 3-0 on Saturday to progress to the semifinals of the Copa America. Messi scored from a late freekick and earlier laid on two assists as Argentina eventually subdued Ecuador and kept the superstar's dream of winning his first major international title alive. Argentina's rival at the Mané Garrincha Stadium on Tuesday will be Colombia, which e

  • Dynamo, FC Cincinnati trade early goals, tie 1-1

    HOUSTON (AP) — Tyler Pasher scored for the Houston Dynamo in the third minute, Álvaro Barreal countered for FC Cincinnati in the fifth in a 1-1 draw Saturday night. Pasher one-timed Sam Junqua’s wide cross with a left-footed rocket into the upper left corner to give the Dynamo (3-3-6) the lead. Geoff Cameron split several Dynamo defenders with a pass from Cincinnati’s half of the field to lead Barreal into an open space. Barreal slotted home the finish to tie it for FC Cincinnati (3-5-2). ___ Mo

  • Bucks beat Hawks, head to NBA Finals for 1st time since 1974

    ATLANTA (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks are headed back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974. They didn't even need two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to lock up their spot. Khris Middleton scored 32 points, including a run of 16 straight points in a decisive third quarter that carried the Bucks to a 117-107 victory over the upstart Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday night. Milwaukee won the series 4-2, advancing to face the Suns in the NBA Finals. Game 1 is

  • Odorizzi solid, Correa homers as Astros down sinking Indians

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jake Odorizzi controlled Cleveland's hitters for six innings, Carlos Correa homered and the Houston Astros didn't miss a beat despite being down a couple stars in a 3-2 win on Saturday night over the banged-up Indians, who have lost a season-high five straight. Odorizzi (3-3) allowed one earned run and four hits while pitching into the seventh. The right-hander has only allowed two runs over 20 innings in his last four starts. Houston's bullpen, which has been shaky for much of