Martinook extends goal streak to 4 and Hurricanes spoil Knights' perfect home record with 5-2 win

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jordan Martinook scored for the fourth game in a row and the Carolina Hurricanes handed the Vegas Golden Knights their first home loss with a 5-2 victory Monday night.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Eric Robinson and Jordan Staal each had a goal and an assist. Tyson Jost scored the other Hurricanes goal. Jaccob Slavin had two assists and Martin Necas extended his point streak to 10 games.

Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 31 shots for Carolina.

Jack Eichel had a goal and an assist for the Golden Knights, giving him eight points in three games. Ivan Barbashev scored their other goal.

Carolina chased Vegas goalie Adin Hill at 6:13 of the second period after he gave up four goals on 21 shots.

The Hurricanes bounced back from Saturday's 6-4 loss at Colorado, which halted their eight-game winning streak. They became the first visiting team to win at Vegas this season after the Golden Knights set a franchise record by starting 8-0 at home.

Carolina forward Seth Jarvis, who has 11 points, didn't play because of an upper-body injury.

The Golden Knights honored Hurricanes forward William Carrier with a video tribute in the first period. It was his first game against his former club, which took Carrier in the 2017 expansion draft.

Takeaways

Hurricanes: Carolina quickly showed there wouldn't be any carryover from its loss at Colorado. The Hurricanes ended the first period with a 2-0 lead and a 16-4 advantage in shots on goal.

Golden Knights: Hill got little help from his defense. The Hurricanes had outshot Vegas 21-8 when he was replaced, including 9-3 on high-danger chances, according to Natural Stat Trick.

Key moment

The Golden Knights went on a power play down 2-0 early in the second period when Vegas' Shea Theodore committed a turnover in his own zone. Staal pounced on the puck to douse just about any comeback hopes for the Golden Knights.

Key stat

Robinson's two points gave him 100 for his career.

Up next

Both teams are on the road Wednesday: Carolina plays at Utah, and Vegas visits Anaheim.

Mark Anderson, The Associated Press