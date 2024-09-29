Martinez scores twice, CF Montreal earns 3 crucial points with 3-0 win over San Jose

MONTREAL — Josef Martinez scored twice as CF Montreal earned three crucial points in a 3-0 win over the league-worst San Jose Earthquakes in MLS play Saturday.

The veteran striker, a league MVP in 2018, opened the scoring in the 50th minute and doubled the lead in the 55th to bring the 19,619 fans at Saputo Stadium out of their seats.

Caden Clark, who assisted on Martinez’s second goal, made it 3-0 in the 72nd minute as Montreal (9-12-10) extended its unbeaten run to four games (3-0-1) amid a playoff chase. Bryce Duke had two primary assists and Clark produced the other as both attacking midfielders linked up with Martinez all game.

Montreal improved to 37 points with three games remaining in the regular season. Laurent Courtois’s men entered the match ranked 10th in the Eastern Conference and two behind the playoff line.

Toronto FC (36 points) occupied eighth place with one additional game played, while Philadelphia Union (36 points) held the final wild-card berth in ninth before Saturday’s matches. Atlanta United FC, Nashville SC and D.C. United were nipping at Montreal’s heels with 33 points each.

San Jose (5-23-3), which is without a victory in its last five outings (0-4-1), registered only two shots on target. Montreal dominated with 11 on target (17-10 total shots) and held 58 per cent of possession.

After a scoreless first half, Martinez, who was all over the ball in the first, buried a header off a corner from Duke to finally put Montreal ahead right after the break.

Five minutes later, Clark swung a ball to the top of the box and Martinez made no mistake, smashing his shot past San Jose goalkeeper Daniel into the bottom right corner.

Clark made it 3-0 when he tapped home a tick-tack-toe play with Duke and Dawid Bugaj, putting the game well out of reach.

Montreal came out eager to take the lead and controlled the first half, holding 65 per cent of possession while building up play through the midfield with ease in a wide-open match.

The home side led the shots 11-5 (7-0 on target) after 45 minutes, but couldn’t give itself an early lead — as much as Martinez tried.

The 31-year-old Venezuelan had four shots in the first half, three of which hit the target.

His first came in the eighth minute when he sent a shot through a crowd after a passing play with Clark and Duke.

In the 38th, Duke sent Martinez in on a partial break. He fought off San Jose defender Daniel Munie for an attempt on goal that the ‘keeper turned away.

Two minutes later, Martinez tried to chip Daniel, who came out to challenge after Clark found him streaking into the box, but once again failed to find the back of the net.

Earthquakes captain Cristian Espinoza nearly put San Jose up first when he hit the post on a free kick from the edge of the box in the 45th.

NOTES

Montreal midfielder Nathan Saliba played his 50th MLS match. The 20-year-old from Longueuil, Que., is the fourth player from the club’s academy to reach that milestone with Montreal. … Courtois made one change to his starting 11 after last Saturday’s 2-0 win over Chicago Fire. He inserted centre back Joel Waterman in place of Gabriele Corbo.

UP NEXT

Montreal: Visits Atlanta United on Wednesday and Charlotte FC next Saturday. The regular season ends on Oct. 19 at home against New York City FC, who are seventh in the conference.

San Jose: Hosts FC Dallas on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2024.

The Canadian Press