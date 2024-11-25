Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka relationship holds key to Arsenal chasing down Liverpool in title race

Chemistry or telepathy, call it what you want, but what cannot be disputed is that the understanding between Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard holds the key to Arsenal’s title charge.

The pair made that abundantly clear on Saturday as they combined to devastating effect in the Gunners’ 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

It marked a triumphant return to Emirates Stadium for Odegaard, who had previously not played there since August after injuring his ankle when away with Norway in early September.

During his two-month absence, the midfielder has been itching to get back - but, most of all, he is understood to have been desperate to play with Saka again.

The pair have been friends ever since Odegaard first joined Arsenal on loan in January 2021 and their relationship has blossomed into one of the league’s most dangerous partnerships.

“That’s chemistry, sometimes you meet somebody and straight away you make eye contact, something close and with those two it happened,” said Mikel Arteta.

“Off the field, it happens on the field, and with many others as well. Something that in football, it is difficult to say but when you put them together in the right spaces, close to each other, things flourish and things happen naturally and with others, you try to force it and it doesn’t work, with these two, we are very lucky to have them.”

Saka still managed to perform during Odegaard’s absence, but he went to another level on Saturday with Arsenal’s captain back in the team. The winger was involved in 10 of Arsenal’s 19 shots, having six himself and creating four chances for others.

Odegaard and Saka combined beautifully for Arsenal’s opening goal, with the latter’s quick feet in the box facilitating a slick give-and-go. Saka did the rest, mazing his way across the box before lashing the ball into the top corner.

At times, it felt like when either one of them picked up the ball, they were looking for the other - and why not?

Last season, Odegaard and Saka created 40 open-play chances for each other in the Premier League, more than any other pair. That came as a result of the duo passing the ball to each other 322 times in the league last season, with Man City midfielder’s Mateo Kovacic and Rodri the only two non-defenders to beat that tally.

Telepathic was the word former England captain Alan Shearer used to describe Odegaard and Saka’s understanding on Match of the Day, and their performance brought back memories of previous great partnerships.

Arsenal fans might not like comparisons to Tottenham pair Harry Kane and Heung-min Son - the most prolific partnership in Premier League history - and perhaps a likeness to Robert Pires and Thierry Henry is more palatable.

The French duo rank third in Premier League history for goals provided for each other and they also had that special connection.

“We know each other so well that sometimes we don’t even have to look at each other; we just pass the ball,” Henry once said.

Odegaard and Saka’s partnership is born out of years playing together down Arsenal’s right flank, but also a connection between the two off the pitch.

When Odegaard first arrived at Arsenal on loan in January 2021, Saka was one of those who helped him settle. The Norwegian was, at that point, living on his own and he became friends with Saka, who was nearby.

Those who know the duo best describe them as similar souls - both exceptionally hard-working and determined to succeed. There is a respect between them and also an appreciation of how rare it is to play with someone that shares the same football intelligence.

During Odegaard’s recent absence, Saka wore the captain’s armband but he continued to consult the Norwegian. The pair are part of Arsenal’s leadership group and lean on each other for decisions.

Over the years, they have driven each other on and now their challenge is do the same with this Arsenal team.

Saturday’s win over Forest breathed life into Arsenal’s title race, but there is still a long way to go to catch Liverpool.

At least with Odegaard and Saka, there is hope.