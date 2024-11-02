Martin Keown names Chelsea ace who is becoming one of the “most feared” in his position

Arsenal legend Martin Keown believes Nicolas Jackson is becoming one of the most feared strikers in the Premier League.

Jackson arrived at Chelsea from Spanish side Villarreal in the summer of 2023 in a deal worth £32m and impressed in his debut season.

The 23-year-old scored 17 goals, 14 of which came in the Premier League and was rewarded with a two year contract extension, keeping him at the club until 2033.

Keown thinks Jackson is one of the most feared strikers in the league

A lot was made of Chelsea’s failure to sign a striker in the summer having pursued Victor Osimhen for the majority of the window, but Jackson’s start to the season has shown that may not have been a disaster.

The Senegal international has improved a lot since the start of last season, and Troy Deeney believes he’s grown and matured a lot.

Jackson has six goals and three assists in nine games and has established himself as Chelsea’s first choice striker keeping Christopher Nkunku out of the side.

Nicolas Jackson chases a loose ball. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The striker’s finishing has certainly improved, whilst his all round play has always been a strength and with the amount of chances the Blues create there’s no reason Jackson can’t score 20 league goals if he stays fit.

Ex-Arsenal star Keown has had his say on the Senegalese and believes he’s becoming one of the most feared strikers in the league.

“Nicolas Jackson is fast becoming one of the Premier League’s most feared strikers,” he wrote in his Daily Mail column.

“Nobody has made more sprints than Chelsea’s forward this season and he will happily eat up any space behind United’s backline, knowing full well that Cole Palmer can find him.”

It’s hard to argue against Keown’s claim and Jackson looks a threat every time he’s on the pitch, with Maresca recently admitting he was very happy with the striker.

Having had the night off as Chelsea exited the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, Jackson will be fresh for Sunday’s trip to Old Trafford and will be looking to add to his goal tally against Manchester United