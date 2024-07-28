Marseille Prepare Offer Worth €40M For Inter Milan & Argentina Teenage Sensation

Marseille are ready to make Inter Milan an offer for attacking midfielder Valentin Carboni worth €40 million.

This according to Italian news outlet Gazzetta.it. They report that the French side’s offer would be for an initial loan deal with a purchase option and a buyback option for the Nerazzurri.

This summer, Marseille have been perhaps the club with the strongest interest in Carboni.

The Ligue 1 team have been in talks with Inter for several weeks.

Carboni’s future has always been one of the major question marks at Inter this summer transfer window. The 19-year-old could either leave on a permanent basis, or on another loan.

And since former Brighton and Hove Albion and Sassuolo coach De Zerbi’s arrival, Marseille have earmarked a deal for Carboni as one of their priorities for the summer.

In the meantime, however, Marseille have completed a deal to sign English forward Greenwood.

The French club have confirmed the arrival of the controversial Englishman in a deal worth more than €30 million.

Naturally, that is a big outlay for Marseille.

Marseille are still completely determined to sign Carboni this summer, however.

And the Argentine wants the move to work with De Zerbi.

Therefore, Marseille are aiming to get a deal done on the basis of an initial loan deal, so that it can be financially viable for them this summer.

The Gazzetta report that Marseille will soon make Inter an offer for a loan deal for Carboni that contains a purchase option worth €40 million.

That would certainly meet Inter’s price tag for the teenager.

Then, there would be a buyback option in favour of the Nerazzurri. Should Marseille sign Carboni permanently they can bring him right back for €45 million.

In other words, should Inter decide to exercise the option, keeping Carboni would cost them a net of €5 million in total.

Meanwhile, the Gazzetta report, Carboni will also sign a new contract with Inter before going out on the loan.

However, this will be more symbolic than anything. Carboni’s current contract with the Nerazzurri runs until the end of June 2028.