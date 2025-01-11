Marseille predicted XI v Rennes: Elye Wahi out

Elye Wahi is out of Olympique de Marseille’s fixture against Stade Rennais on Saturday night. The France youth international is suffering from a minor calf injury.

Speaking ahead of the match, Roberto De Zerbi confirmed that Wahi would miss not only the match against Rennes in Ligue 1, but also the match against Lille OSC in the Coupe de France on Tuesday. It means that, in his absence, Neal Maupay will lead the line for Marseille, as he may have done regardless.

He joins Amine Harit, Geoffrey Kongogbia, Valentin Carboni, Faris Moumbagna, and Pol Lirola on the sidelines. New signing Luiz Felipe will also miss this game. He was signed in midweek but needs to work up his match fitness before becoming operational for Marseille.

Marseille likely line-up v Rennes

Geronimo Rulli; Derek Cornelius, Leonardo Balerdi, Michael Murillo; Quentin Merlin, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Valentin Rongier, Luis Henrique; Adrien Rabiot, Neal Maupay, Mason Greenwood. (L’Éq)

GFFN | Luke Entwistle