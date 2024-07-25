Marseille given massive boost in Valentin Carboni’s deal as Inter Milan lower their expectations

After having made Valentin Carboni (19) one of their top priorities, Marseille have now growing confidence to land the Argentinian talent, as Gazzetta Dello Sport reports that Inter Milan is now set to agree to let their player leave on a straight loan.

Revealed at AC Monza last season when he was loaned out by Inter Milan, Valentin Carboni has gathered interest around Europe, but Marseille are desperate to sign the attacking midfielder. Last season, the Argentina international, who has recently won the Copa America in the USA, logged two goals and three assists in 32 games across all competitions with the Italian outfit. A solid season that made Inter Milan’s increase their valuation for the 19-year-old midfielder. Upon Marseille’s interest, the Nerazzuri had set a €30M valuation for Carboni. With Les Phocéens being reluctant to splash such an amount after being already one of the most active clubs during this summer transfer window, Inter Milan have lowered their expectations.

According to a report from the Gazzetta Dello Sport, Inter Milan have changed their mind about Carboni, and would be willing to let him leave on another straight loan. The Argentinian talent has already given his green light to join Marseille. It remains to be seen if De Zerbi’s side will be satisfied to not have a buy option included in the deal.

GFFN l Grégoire Devaux