🚨 Marseille confirm Roberto de Zerbi appointment

French giants Olympique Marseille have confirmed the arrival of former Brighton man Roberto de Zerbi.

Strongly linked with a move away from Brighton all season, the seagulls confirmed that the final game of the season would see him depart the AMEX stadium.

And Marseille have pounced following the departure of Jean-Louis Gasset, with the French side revealing that the Italian has penned a three year deal in the south of France.

L’Olympique de Marseille annonce la signature de 𝗥𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗼 𝗗𝗲 𝗭𝗲𝗿𝗯𝗶 au poste d’entraîneur. ✍️



Le technicien italien 🇮🇹 s’est engagé pour trois ans avec le club olympien. 🔵⚪️ #DeZerbiEstOlympien



Plus d’infos 👉 https://t.co/EtsN4W7bc0 pic.twitter.com/k2uBgVLO8w — Olympique de Marseille (@OM_Officiel) June 29, 2024

The Italian explained: “I am very happy to join Olympique de Marseille, I felt a very strong desire to join this club. The history and prestige surrounding OM, the passion and fervor of its supporters, the seriousness and enthusiasm shown to me by Frank, Pablo and Medhi were decisive in my decision to embark on this exciting challenge. . I can't wait to sit on the bench at the Orange Vélodrome, this time as OM coach, and help the club regain the rank that Marseille deserves."

Will it prove a match made in heaven?